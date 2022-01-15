Chiquis Rivera Net Worth: Bio, Career, Wiki, and Life (2021)

Chiquis Rivera Net Worth in 2021 – Janney Marin Rivera, more commonly known as Chiquis Rivera, is an American music and television personality. Chiquis Rivera has a net worth of $5 million as of 2021.

Early Life

Chiquis Rivera, better known as Janney Marin Rivera, is an American singer and television presenter. She is 35 years old and was born on June 26, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. Her mother is a well-known Mexican actress known as Jenna Rivera. Chiquis married Lorenzo E. Mendez Ronquillo (former vocalist of la Original Banda El Limon ) in June 2019.

Career

Chiquis Rivera became known as the “Queen of Latin Pop” after releasing her debut studio album, “Te Amo Mi Vida,” in January 2014. Her self-titled first single was dedicated to her mother Paloma Bianca. She made her debut as a singer on national television at Premios Juventud, where she sang “Esa No Soy Yo.”

Her reality show Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C debuted on television, and she also participated with her mother on her famous show I Love Jenni. On June 2, 2015, Rivera’s debut album, Ahora, was released. Her memoir, Forgiveness, was released on April 7, 2015.

Height/Weight

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 74 kg.

Awards and Achievements

Chiquis Rivera has been honored with two Lo Nuestro Awards for Female Artist of the Year in 2017 and 2018. She was also named Female Artist of the Year in 2015. Additionally, she was handed a Latin Germany Award for her 2020 album, which earned her the title of “best-selling Cuban artist”.

Chiquis Rivera Net Worth- $5 Million

Rivera was born in Los Angeles, California, on June 19, 1985. She is a recording artist and television personality with an estimated net worth of $5 million.