Tower Of God Season 2 Release Date: Cancelled or Renewed!

‘Tower of God’ is a dark-fiction action TV anime based on a South Korean online manga series written and drawn by SIU.

It’s a tale of a man who has spent his whole life in a dark cave, staring up at a tiny break in the ceiling that lets only a sliver of light through. Rachel, a young woman, bursts through the gap one day and carries with her the latest news from across the globe.

Their relationship deepens as they spend more time together. On the other hand, Rachel finally departs, stating that she must scale a mystery tower to go home safely.

Any person’s dream can come true if only make it to the top. Bam follows her to the tower, where she finds assistance from an unexpected person.

Since its debut, the anime’s action scenes and character development have earned largely good reviews. Let us know if you have any questions about when the show’s second season will air.

Tower Of God Season 2 Release Date

Crunchyroll has not yet announced tower of God Season 2’s premiere date. However, the studio hasn’t said whether or not the show would return for a second season. After season 1 of “Tower of God” concluded in August 2020, Crunchyroll has yet to say anything about it.

The position, on the other hand, is by no means bleak. Although Crunchyroll technically has not canceled the program, this wouldn’t be the first anime to take a year-long vacation between seasons. There is a good chance that the “Tower of God” will return at some point.

Also read: The Orville Season 3: Confirmed Release Date And Renewal Status On Hulu

A second season might be released as early as the end of 2022 if Crunchyroll is working on it. It’s just supposition at this point.

When Crunchyroll announces a release date, fans won’t be able to get their hands on it. At least fans can read the original comic to catch up if this never occurs.

Tower Of God Season 2 Plot

In the season 1 finale, Rachel learns that the tower never beckoned her in. She is jealous of Bam’s ease in overcoming the challenges. Headon promises her that she’ll be permitted to climb if she beats Bam.

She is given a bodyguard as a special weapon, allowing her to live two lives simultaneously.

Then she dumps him in Shinsu Lake, where he drowns. After all, he lives and knows that he must once again scale the tower to find out what happened to him and why.

Must check: The Flight Attendant season 2: Possible Release Date & Confirmation!

Part 2 of the manhwa series is expected to be adapted in season 2. The show will include a time shift. Yuri is considering seeing her sister, Repellista. Wangnan Ja’s first test may be challenging since one of his colleagues lit him on fire.

On the other hand, Bam will investigate Rachel’s betrayal and take the exams. New characters, including Prince, Rapdevil, and Ehwa Yeon, will be introduced next season.