Letterkenny Season 11 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

“Letterkenny” covers the lives and concerns of the strange citizens of the namesake city, with affairs often settled by a good old-fashioned fight. “Our beloved Hicks, Skids, and hockey players return in Season 10, along with more of Tanis’s energy drink company.

Hulu’s binge-worthy comedy series Letterkenny debuted its eleventh episode on Christmas Eve. Letterkenny Season 11 has already piqued viewers’ interest after the program’s premiere.

IMDB has given the program an overall rating of 8.7, making it one of the most popular television shows. To the delight of longtime viewers, NBC has already given the go-ahead for an eleventh season. Consequently, the following season will be available on Hulu in no time.

It’s set in the town of Letterkenny in rural Canada, which has a population of only a few thousand people. Wayne and Katy are the focus of the story. This couple operates both the farm and the vegetable store. Daryl and Squirrely Dan help their sibling run their successful company.

Also, Shores is planning something major, and there’s a lot to look forward to this season. Fortunately, we know what to anticipate from season 11 of ‘Letterkenny,’ so let’s get started.

Letterkenny Season 11 Release Date

Season 11’s filming already concluded in 2021. Thus, the next installment could be here very soon. However, it seems like Letterkenny would continue to follow the Holiday premiere ritual.

Must check: The Elder Scrolls 6: Possible Release Date, Confirmation & Renewal Status!

Therefore, we can expect Hulu to release Letterkenny Season 11 during the second half of 2022. However, an official premiere date is yet to be announced by the network. So, stay tuned for more informative updates about your favorite TV shows.

Letterkenny Season 11 Cast

Michelle Mylett

Andrew Herr

Tyler Johnston

Evan Stern

Lisa Codrington

Jacob Tierney

Kamilla Kowal

Trevor Wilson

Dan Petronijevic

Mark Forward

Magalie Lepine Blondeau

Nathan Dales

Tyler Hynes

Dylan Playfair

Letterkenny Season 11 Plot

Season 10 ends with the Hicks intoxicated and calling each other by invented names as they drive around town. They ultimately get the Skids and the hockey players to come over and assist them in picking stones as the rest of Letterkenny goes about their day. Aly and Bianca also leave the hockey players behind, searching for better opportunities.

In Season 11, the Hicks is likely to face “difficult people” outside Letterkenny. Dierks’ muscular (but naive) city relatives might be involved, as they have been in the past, or a new gang could emerge.

Also read: The Crown Season 5: CONFIRMED Release Date! Every Update You Need!

We may anticipate seeing more of the French Canadians and their rivalry with the English Canadians in the future season, thanks to Marie Fred’s appearance in season 10.

Given the recent success of Wayne and Rosie’s relationship, we should anticipate a little difficulty in paradise in our hero’s personal life as well.