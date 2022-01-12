The Elder Scrolls 6: Possible Release Date, Confirmation & Renewal Status!

It’s safe to say that you’re not the only one looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6. It’s one of the most anticipated games out there, and although we know it’s in production, much about it, including its release date, is unknown.

Since its announcement in 2018, the Elder Scrolls 6 has been well known. Still, Bethesda has indicated it is presently prioritizing its sci-fi RPG epic, Starfield, which will be released later this year for PC and Xbox as a console exclusive.

By mid-2021, though, the “design phase” of The Elder Scrolls 6 had already been mentioned, so it’s safe to assume that we may expect more information about our next journey in Tamriel before then. It’s possible that we won’t see anything really exciting until 2022.

To help you remain up to speed on all the latest news and rumors about The Elder Scrolls 6, we’ve combed the web for the most recent information and put it all together in one place for your convenience.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date

A release date for The Elder Scrolls 6 is anticipated to be some time in the future. There’s a good chance it won’t be out for at least a few years.

The Elder Scrolls 6 will employ the Creation 2 engine that Bethesda’s initial sci-fi game’s engine. Therefore it’s likely due to Starfield taking over Bethesda Game Studios’ emphasis.

Bethesda has the opportunity to guarantee that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be amazing and well-polished when it comes, even though Elder scrolls fans may find the wait tedious.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Gameplay

We have no idea what to expect from The Elder Scrolls 6 since no gameplay video has been shown. The game is anticipated to be a vast open-world game where you may go far off the beaten path and explore mountains, caves, and abandoned strongholds and towers without having to follow the main plot.

There are hopes for a better plot in The Elder Scrolls 6 since the one in Skyrim was fine, although certain side missions seemed more interesting.

Take a page out of the books of Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher 3, which include several side tasks that tie into the main story.

It would be nice to see more dynamic fighting and spell-casting in the game. In the open world, the capacity to build a fortress or leave a lasting imprint would be just as useless. For example, if you planted a tree, it may ultimately grow.

We also expect Bethesda to find a solution to avoid NPCs speaking the same thing repeatedly. Forget about guards bragging about how they were once adventurers before suffering arrow wounds to the legs.

Thus Bethesda published the Dishonored games; the studio could take certain cues from that series while developing The Elder Scrolls 6.

Aside from chopping away at our adversaries with swords and hurling fireballs at them, we’d want to be able to travel the open area better.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is expected to be a huge improvement beyond Skyrim, continuing the series.

Xbox Series X and PS5 have enormous power, and gaming PC technology will be as impressive in the next several years. The Elder Scrolls 6 should look stunning.

When the game is released, we can expect to see a slew of stunning images of cityscapes and panoramas shared on social media.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Trailer

In the case of The Elder Scrolls 6, there is just one trailer, and it reveals very little about the game itself. We only know about the game is its basic title and a wide-angle image of some mountains. As with previous Elder Scrolls games, the soundtrack featured a variation on a familiar theme.