The Challenge Season 38: Possible Release Date, Cast & Updates!

Throughout 37 seasons, “The Challenge” (formerly known as “Real World/Road Rules Challenge”) has captivated viewers with its mix of physical challenges and interpersonal drama. “The Challenge” was the first broadcast in 1998.

According to GQ, the MTV program has included contestants from “The Challenge,” “Big Brother,” “Survivor,” and “Amazing Race” during its 37 seasons.

According to E! Online, each program’s season has a distinct theme, such as “Rivals” or “Battle of the Exes,” that helps fans differentiate one season from the next.

Iceland, for example, is the setting for a new series every time. Many people appreciate this program because of its intriguing locales, hard physical obstacles (contestants once dug through Icelandic ice for puzzle parts with just a limited quantity of air), and engaging cast members, according to GQ.

The host of “The Challenge,” TJ Lavin, told GQ earlier this year that he pushes himself “past the limit” because he has to.

“This is where we were aiming to go. It’s OK to have a program that’s full of shows, on the other hand, are where it’s at right now.” Learn more about the 38th season of “The Challenge” by reading on.

The Challenge Season 38 Release Date

Given the show’s long history and continued popularity, we wouldn’t be shocked if MTV announced its “The Challenge” renewal sooner than later.

Must check: Y The Last Man Season 2 Release Date: Renewed Or Canceled?

Even still, a premiere date — or even the existence of a premiere — cannot be determined until the formal announcement is made.

However, based on the release dates of prior seasons, it is feasible to develop a few educated guesses as to when the 38th season could air.

On April 21, 2021, “The Challenge” Season 36, “Double Agents,” concluded. According to Entertainment Weekly, MTV revealed season 37’s cast and launch date in July, and the season began broadcasting in August.

Provided that Season 38 will follow the same production pattern as Season 37, you may expect to hear more about it shortly, and it should launch sometime in the spring or early summer of 2022, assuming that there are no major delays.

However, rumors on Reddit claim that production will not begin until March, suggesting that a later launch date is still feasible.

The Challenge Season 38 Cast

There have been a few repeats from previous seasons of “The Challenge,” as well as some familiar faces from other reality television series, like Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Love Island, according to GQ.

TJ Lavin, a former professional BMX rider who has hosted “The Challenge” for the previous 15 years, is expected to return as a presenter for the 2019 season.

According to a Reddit post, “The Challenge” spoiler expert PinkRose has stated that “Big Brother” star Kyland Young will be participating in the 38th season of the competition, albeit the show’s producer has not verified that allegation.”

Also check: Grand Army’ Season 2: Release Date & Confirmation on Netflix!

As Cory Wharton disclosed in an Instagram post in November, his small daughter’s request on a dandelion inspired him to take a hiatus from the program. She said, “I hope you don’t go back on the challenge,” and “I just remember Ryder blowing on it.”

In the post, Wharton said. “My decision to go away from the program was made at that point. A warning indication is when my 4-year-old sits there and tells me, daddy, I don’t want you to leave, but my one-year-old couldn’t even identify me when I got home from double agents.”

In an Instagram post, former cast member Tula “Big T” Fazakerley said she would not be returning to “The Challenge” for some time because she wanted to explore other possibilities, as reported by Heavy.