Superman and Lois Season 2: CONFIRMED Release Date, Time, & Where to Watch

Clark Kent / Superman, his partner Lois Lane, and their two kids go to Clark’s hometown of Smallville, Kansas, to film the superhero drama ‘Superman & Lois.’

Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing adapted the characters from DC Comics to television. In the shared world of the ‘Arrowverse,’ it is an offshoot of “Supergirl.”

Due to its new and thrilling perspective on Superman, the show’s first season received excellent reviews from reviewers Fans are excited to hear more about the second season after a tumultuous first season filled with startling developments. Here’s all you need to know about the second season of ‘Superman & Lois’!

Superman and Lois Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of Superman & Lois will begin on The CW in the United States on January 11th, 2022. We’re still waiting for word on a UK release date, but rest assured that we’ll let you know as soon as we have it.

There is a good chance that it will be some time before the second season is broadcast in the UK on BBC iPlayer and aired weekly on BBC One.

The sky’s the limit. #SupermanAndLois has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/Muj32C3RT3 — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) March 2, 2021

Superman and Lois Season 2 Plot

Clark, Lois, and their boys struggle to adapt to life in Smallville in the first season of ‘Superman & Lois’ Tal-Rho, Clark’s Kryptonian half-brother, is revealed to be Morgan Edge.

Clark and Irons stop Tal-nefarious Rho’s plans as Superman. Tal-Rho surrenders his will to the Eradicator to save Krypton at whatever cost.

After confronting Tal-Rho, we may expect the Kents to attempt to start over in season 2. Irons’ opinion of Superman may evolve, and he may be more inclined to work with the hero in the future.

Like their father, Jordan and Jonathan will certainly have to adjust to juggling two jobs and two families. If Zeta-consciousness Rho’s enters Jordan’s body, he may suffer alterations in his mental state. Lois may unearth yet another plot, putting Clark and her in the crosshairs of even more grave dangers.

Bizarro, Doomsday, and General Zod might all make an appearance in the second season of Superman.

To that end, the next film in the series is anticipated to have exciting action scenes, heartbreaking drama, and intriguing adventures for the characters from the DC Comics universe.

Superman & Lois Season 2 Cast

Tyler Hoechlin plays Superman/Kal-El/Clark Kent in the second season of ‘Superman & Lois,’ while Elizabeth Tulloch plays Lois Lane. Jonathan Kent, the son of Superman and Lois, is played by Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin, who reprises his role as Jordan Kent, the brother of Alex.

To play Clark’s close friend Lana Lang-Cushing, Emmanuelle Chriqui will reprise her role, while Erik Valdez will take on the part of Kyle Cushing, her husband.

In addition, Inde Navarrette and Dylan Walsh will reprise their roles as Lana and Kyle’s daughter Sarah Cushing and Lois Lane’s father, General Sam Lane, respectively.

Both Wole Parks and Adam Rayner will be back as The Stranger/John Henry Irons and Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho/Eradicator in the upcoming second season.

Sofia Hasmik and Tayler Buck will join the main cast as Chrissy Beppo and Natalie Irons, respectively, as recurring cast members.

Season 2 of the show will include new cast members, including Ian Bohen as Lieutenant Mitch Anderson and Jenna Dewan as Lois Lane’s younger sister, Lucy Lane.

Superman & Lois Season 2 Trailer

Check out the Superman & Lois Season 2 trailer below: