Sonic Frontiers: Confirm Release Date & Everything You Need To Know!

Sonic games in current years have been hit or miss (mainly miss), so the introduction of Sonic Frontiers at The Game Awards 2021 came as a bit of a surprise. However, we are impressed with the way this game looks.

We’ve seen a possible release date, beautiful world scenery, and possibly new foes for Sonic Frontiers. The trailer itself may include some hints as to the plot’s nature.

From the game’s release date and storyline to its gameplay and PC requirements, here’s everything we know about Sonic Frontiers!

Sonic Frontiers Release Date

Lovers of “Sonic” may not have an actual release date for his most recent game, but they do have something nearby. According to the clip, sonic Frontiers will be released around the holidays of 2022, so fans will be able to enjoy a new world of Sonic mayhem while staying warm and protected from the cold.

Must check: Fuller House Season 6 Release Date: Cancelled or Renewed?

Although Sonic Frontiers was initially scheduled to be released in 2021 for Sonic’s 30th anniversary, the additional time before release will hopefully allow the developers to deliver high-quality claims.

“Sonic Frontiers,” a game being created by Sonic Team and published by Sega, will draw on the talents of “Sonic” comic creator Ian Flynn.

A broad range of platforms, including PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, will include “Sonic Frontiers” whenever it’s released. Although this hasn’t been verified, next-generation consoles may have different gameplay experiences.

Sonic Frontiers Gameplay

The gameplay of Sonic Frontiers was never shown to us in detail. Still, we do know that the game will contain an open world similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, in addition to the typical 3D platforming that Sonic is known for. The creators call this the series’ first “open-zone” experience.

Plains, woods, waterfalls, and deserts have been identified based on screenshots and game descriptions. Towers with spiraling circles surrounding them also appeared in the video.

They remind us of the Assassin’s Creed series’ towers, which players may utilize to understand the region on their map better. Breath of the Wild also included these structures.

In addition to the recognizable faces we mentioned previously, it’s feasible that those characters may be playable, either in certain game areas or even in multiplayer.

Also read: Resident Alien Season 2 Gets Confirmed Release Date! Check Updates!

In the absence of concrete information, we can only speculate as to whether or not these elements will be included in the game (wink wink, Sonic Team)

In addition to Tomoya Ohtani and Tee Lopes, Jun Senoue will be working on the game’s soundtrack. It has been verified.

Sonic Frontiers Trailer

Since the announcement, the public has only seen one trailer. The Announce Trailer is almost a minute long and depicts Sonic dashing through a forest before perching on the brink of a precipice and taking in his surroundings. Check the trailer here:

Sonic Frontiers PC Requirements

While Sonic games are generally not known for being visually intensive, Sonic Team’s path with Sonic Frontiers makes me rethink that assumption. It would be best if you also considered the game’s optimization at the risk of questioning Sonic Team’s abilities.

Look at Sonic Forces as a point of reference. It required an Intel Core i5 5th Gen or AMD A10 7th Gen CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 750 Ti or AMD R7 265 graphics card to run at its recommended settings.

Even though it’s nothing compared to the requirements of today’s games, I doubt Sonic Frontiers will need much less. As a result, Sonic Frontiers must operate effectively on lower settings for the Nintendo Switch version.

However, if you want to play at the highest settings, you’ll need an RTX 3060, which isn’t too awful given that the finest inexpensive gaming laptops have that on board.