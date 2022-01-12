Rebelde Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Renewal or Cancellation in 2022!

Students from various socioeconomic origins attend the exclusive Elite Way School in ‘Rebelde,’ a Mexican adolescent drama series.

With its roots in Argentina’s “Rebelde Way,” a very successful melodrama, the program centers on the musical exploits of first-year students and the ever-present danger posed by a shadowy organization known only as “The Lodge.”

An amateur band, the chaos of high school, and the pleasures and hazards of adolescence are all included in this musical comedy-drama. Fans are eager to find out what happens to the Netflix revival.

Is there going to be a second season of this adolescent drama in Spanish? Season 2 of ‘Rebelde’ has been announced, and we’ve got all the details you need!

Rebelde Season 2 Release Date

On January 5, 2022, Netflix released the first season of ‘Rebelde.’ There are eight episodes in the first season, each lasting between 32 and 48 minutes.

If you’re interested in learning more about the upcoming second season of the program, we’ve put up this guide. Season 2 of ‘Rebelde’ has yet to get any official announcement from Netflix.

There’s a good chance Netflix is holding off on deciding until they see how season 1 goes regarding viewing and ratings. On January 9, 2022, Netflix reported the revival of Rebelde for its second season.

On the other hand, we predict that it will be renewed for a third year. To a great extent, this is due to the season 1 conclusion being open-ended and setting the storylines for season 2.

Com esse hino eu venho anunciar que a segunda temporada de Rebelde está confirmada! ✨ 🎉 💥 🎤 #TodosSomosRebelde pic.twitter.com/TA1PkR5jXe — netflixbrasil🍿 (@NetflixBrasil) January 10, 2022

It’s time to figure out when the second season could be coming out. An estimated March 2021 start date and a September 2021 completion date have been given for Season 1. Netflix tends to have a year’s gap between seasons, which is a common practice.

We don’t believe it’s too far-fetched to aim for a 2023 release date for the next second edition of the musical drama, given the time needed for renewal, production, and post-production. ‘Rebelde’ season 2 will thus debut in the first quarter of 2023.

Rebelde Season 2 Plot

MJ and her classmates at the boarding school establish The Nonames and plan to compete in The Battle of the Bands in Season 1. But as soon as a strange gang known as The Lodge began terrorizing the kids, mayhem ensues.

As the last game round approaches, we witness how friendships are challenged, and each member’s terrible background comes to light.

We learn in the season finale that The Noname are eligible to compete in the championship round. However, Luka is expelled instead of Sebastián, the head of The Lodge, owing to politics among the school board.

After Emilia dumps Sebastián, MJ quits her band and chooses to perform with him instead, which is a shocking turn of events. Before they begin their performance, The Nonames expose the school board’s offer and the truth about The Lodge onstage.

Season 2 of Battle of the Bands will presumably focus on the fallout from the first season’s events. As a result of her betrayal, we’ll learn more about MJ’s relationship with The Nonames and whether or not they can forgive her.

The destiny of Luka and Andi and Emilia’s relationship might also be revealed. It’s a given that there will be more student drama, musical rivalry, school board politics, and interpersonal difficulties in the Netflix series’ forthcoming second season.

Rebelde Season 2 Cast

As far as we know, we may expect the same actors and casting for season two’s actors and cast members.

In season one, several of the casts were similar to those of the series that aired in 2004. Hence, it has been announced that they will return for the second season.

With this in mind, we are more eager than ever to see what season two has in store for us. The season-ending surprise is also a reaffirmation of the show’s second season.

The renewal date has now become a hot topic of conversation among fans. We can only hope that shooting will begin in the spring of 2022 and that we’ll get a sneak peek before the year is over.