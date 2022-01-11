Everything We Know About Gunna’s ‘Drip Season 4’

Gunna has been touring nonstop for the last three months to promote his upcoming fourth studio album under the working title Drip Season 4. In August, he began marketing it with the track “9 Times Outta 10,” collaborating with producer Taurus.

After a month, he released “Too Easy” with Future and Roddy Ricch, which the producer subsequently remixed. Listeners were left wondering whether and when the album would be released with both tracks. On the first day of the new year, he finally responded.

A new single with participation from Young Thug and Future is called “Pushin P,” and Gunna uploaded a video of what looks to be a music video for the tune. As Gunna added in the accompanying caption, “DS4 1-7-22 #HNY,” he confirmed that the album would be released on January 7.

Since Wunna was released in 2020, Drip Season 4 will be Gunna’s first album since the end of the year. It’s also the first time since Drip Season 3 in 2018 that Gunna has released a new episode.

When does Gunna’s new album Drip Season 4 come?

On January 7, 2022, Gunna’s last Drip Season 4 installment was posted on Spotify.

He shared a 46-second video on Instagram to deliver New Year’s Day news. With the tagline “DS4 1-7-22 #HNY!! ” and a slew of emojis, the video featured footage of Gunna out and about with her pals.

Future and Young Thug collaborated on a song for the compilation. The cover art for Gunna’s next album, which American architect Daniel Arsham designed, was released three days later.

The art depicts a bust of Gunna’s face with a chain and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Previous Albums Of Gunna

Gunna collaborated with Young Thug, Lil Duke, and Nechie in Drip Season. A few months later, he released Drip Season 2, which featured Young Thug once again, but also Playboi Carti and Offset, who each contributed bars to the track.

As a result of these releases and his first EP, Drip or Drown, he became a big participant in the hip-hop industry.

Drip Season 3 was launched in 2018 and was his most anticipated production. Features from Lil Durk, Nav, and Metro Boomin were included on the fourteen-track EP.

Three additional tracks were added to the album’s deluxe edition, subsequently published. Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert all made appearances on the tunes. Turbo and Richie Souf joined the production team for the deluxe singles.

Drip Harder, Drip or Drown 2, WUNNA, and multiple performances on YSL’s collaborative album Slime Language 2 saw Gunna continue to dominate the scene. In 2021, he planned to release multiple tracks and collaborate with other YSL and hip-hop musicians.