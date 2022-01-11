Tanjiro Kamado, the main character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, has a younger sister named Nezuko. She was formerly a human, but Muzan assaulted her family and converted her into a demon, murdering everyone saves Tanjiro (who wasn’t there at the time).

She’s a fan favorite because of her sweetness and originality as a demon. She is the only demon capable of surviving in the open air and without feeding on the flesh of the living. She uses sleep as a means of recharging her batteries. Fans of the show have been wondering about her age. What exactly is Nezuko’s age?

Demon Slayer’ Season 2: How Old is Nezuko In Season 2?

Nezuko and Tanjiro were barely 12 and 13 years old, respectively when the tale began. The moment Tanjiro found that she was a demon, and even though it meant joining the Demon Slayers, Tanjiro tried all he could to find a cure.

After 2 years of training, Nezuko rested to recharge her batteries. At the beginning of the series, her age would put her at 14, but as demons don’t age, she should still be 12.

After becoming a demon, Nezuko’s life altered in many ways. Stiletto nails, developing a devoted following. Unlike previously when her hair was plain black, it was now a fiery orange hue below her waist.

However, Nezuko’s normal pink kimono and dark brown hair remained her choice of attire for the day. It develops from her forehead and resembles veins on her skin when transformed.

Nezuko remained the nice girl she was when she was a human, despite her transformations. It didn’t matter that she had lost all recollection of her human self; her compassionate nature remained intact.

After meeting Sakonji Urokodaki, she was inspired to continue caring for others as she cared for her children and spouse.

She is also capable of fundamental emotions such as joy and sorrow. Because she is a demon, she may seem emotionally removed from others, yet she is more composed than most of her fellow demons.

Are Nezuko and Zenitsu Together in Demon Slayer

By the conclusion of the series, Zenitsu’s efforts had paid off. It was shown that Nezuko and Zenitsu’s lineage did lead to marriage. The couple’s identical twin siblings seem to be identical in appearance.

It’s a little unfortunate that we didn’t get to witness exactly how it occurred, but for those who are shipping Nezuko and Zenitsu together, this assurance is plenty.

Nezuko didn’t like Zenitsu at first, which is an intriguing tidbit. Despite her disliking him, she calls him a “strange dandelion.” Zenitsu, on the other hand, seemed unfazed and continued to show her attention and tenderness.

Nezuko would scratch or shift her box during Zenitsu’s tales, indicating to Zenitsu that she was engrossed in them. There is speculation that this may be the beginning of a long and happy relationship. After Nezuko’s return to human form, it was shown that their bond might be more than friendship.

It brought back memories of when she was a demon and how Zenitsu gave her flowers. After the series, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke continued to live together. It’s possible that their affections for one other grew throughout this period.