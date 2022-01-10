Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date: Confirm or Cancelled! Check Here!

“Alita: Battle Angel,” Richard Rodriguez’s cyberpunk action film, has already developed a committed fan base in its first year of release.

Critics didn’t like it, but its stunning visual style and effects stunned the audience. Action-packed and authentic to its manga origins, ‘Alita’ is a cinematic pleasure.

James Cameron has been working on this project for many years; it is an adaptation of a Yukito Kishiro manga series from the 1990s. After years of development, ‘Alita’ was finally brought to life on the big screen. And there was no stopping the adoring public.

It’s plausible to conclude that the film’s creators had in mind a possible series because of the way it ends. However, the current Disney-Fox combination has made things a bit more tricky.

Many fans of the film, known as the “Alita Army,” have remained steadfast in their desire to see more of the character. As of this writing, there is a petition on change.org seeking a sequel to “Alita” with over 140380 signatures. They’ve also raised money to run for office at the Academy Awards.

Fans have lately taken to Twitter with the hashtag #AlitaSequel to express their support for a sequel. In December, the social media campaign grabbed news for the first time. HBO’s latest airing of the film re-ignited the controversy. However, it remains to be seen if Disney will take notice.

Because of its huge fan base and the desire displayed by its creators, the sequel is inevitable. Everything we know about the sequel has been compiled here.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Release Date

Since the sequel hasn’t been given the green light yet, we can’t say when ‘Alita: Battle Angel 2’ will be released. Based on what we know about how long-winded projects like “Alita” can take, it’s logical to predict that the sequel will take some time.

That is, assuming Disney authorizes it at this point. There have been no public statements from the studio on the possibility of a sequel, which is a positive sign. Alita: Battle Angel 2 might be released in 2024 or later if all goes well.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Plot

The manga series is based on “Alita: Battle Angel,” the dystopian future city of Iron City, where Alita, a cyborg who has lost her memory, finds herself at the heart of the action. When she is recovered, she is reconstructed by a cybernetics doctor.

The film then focuses on her quest to reclaim her history and her relationships with the individuals she meets along the way. She ends up becoming a bounty hunter in the process.

The film is based on the first manga series of a trilogy that spans more than two decades of storytelling. Alita: The Last Order and Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle continue the original series.

So it’s obvious, but there’s a lot of material for a sequel to ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ to draw from.

In the absence of a sequel being announced, there is no way of knowing how the story might go. However, considering the conclusion of ‘Alita’ and the rest of its source material, it’s not hard to figure out what’s going to happen.

Toward the conclusion of the film, Alita declares her intention to avenge the death of Hugo by pointing towards Zalem. It suggests that Alita’s voyage to Zalem and her showdown with Nova will focus on the sequel(s).

Alita Battle Angel 2 Cast

Rosa Salazar would return as Alita without a doubt, not just because she is the star but also because she enjoys the job. ‘I’d play Alita until I died,’ she remarked. It’s possible because of the use of performance capture technology. “I would, and I think I can.”

Christoph Waltz has already said he’ll return as Alita’s surrogate father, Dr. Dyson Ido, has already stated he’ll be returning for a sequel.

Since then, “I’ve not heard anything, and that’s a bit disappointing and surprising to me since I know that it has followers,” he said in April 2020.

As far as I know, the project was well-received by the public, and I’m happy with the end outcome.

Also, after being teased at the very end of the film, Edward Norton, who played the mysterious Nova, should return. Because Nova’s appearance is “primarily for the setup of a sequel,” Rodriguez admits it was difficult to cast the character.

Norton was finally selected in the non-speaking part because they wanted to cast someone they could work with on a possible Alita: Battle Angel 2 sequel.

It was originally planned to include another character, Clive Lee, but deleted him from the screenplay. ‘I decided we should save him for a sequel,’ said the director so that we could see them in the sequel, but who would portray them.

Alita Battle Angel 2 Trailer

We’re afraid it’ll be a while yet. One thing at a time, let’s keep our fingers crossed that Disney will greenlight the sequel. Landau says there’s just one way to do it if you want to get your hands on a sequel.