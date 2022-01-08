Who is Kali Uchis Dating? Relationship Timeline Explained!

Kali Uchis had to live and record her music in her automobile to win a Grammy. As a performer and composer, she’s won several Grammy awards.

She began working on her first successful project in 2012, and her mixtape Drunken Babble caught the attention of many music producers. Her first EP, Por Vida, was published in 2015 and quickly became a hit 2018 saw the release of Isolation, Uchis’ first studio album, to much praise.

She released her second studio album and her first Spanish-language effort, Sin Miedo, in 2020, the year of the pandemic. The album’s first track, “Telepatia,” became Kali’s first US Billboard Hot 100 charting single as a solo artist.

It’s also worth noting that Kali Uchis collaborated with Kaytranada on the song “10 percent.” Kali Uchis received her first Grammy Award for this collaboration.

Kali Uchi has a passion for music throughout high school. She studied the piano and the saxophone. Before she graduated, she was a member of a jazz band. He often skipped school to spend time in the photo lab to create unique short films.

Who is Kali Uchis Dating?

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have been seen having romantic moments together. A photo of Kali and Omar having a good time at a pool party was recently posted by Omar. A waiter referred to Kali and Omar as a couple while she was on an Instagram live stream.

Because of this, she began laying out the facts to him about their relationship. On the other hand, the two seemed to ease with one another. The duo may not want to reveal their relationship to the public, but there’s a chance Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo are seeing one other.

Kali Uchis Past Relationships

Yung Gleech

Assault charges against Uchis were filed against him and Yung Gleesh in 2018. Gleesh, who goes by Asa Asuncion in real life, was accused of assaulting a lady after a night out on the town in Austin in 2015.

Before the event, he played at the South by Southwest music festival and stayed at the house of a mutual acquaintance and the lady he was with. Gleesh was convicted of attempted assault when a witness who was close to the victim testified against him. He received a sentence of five years in jail.

During her testimony, Uchis said that her partner had grown up and was now a good candidate for probation. She also said that Gleesh’s rap career had been damaged due to the allegations. Because of personal issues, the two parted ways.

Omar Apollo

Gleesh broke up with her when a photo of her and Omar Apollo at a pool party was posted on his Instagram account. Nonetheless, she subsequently posted a video on Instagram Live in which she explained her astonishment at being mistaken for a pair by a waiter.

In an interview with Interview Magazine’s Steve Lacy for the magazine’s October 2020 issue, Uchis revealed that she had never been romantically involved with Apollo.

Don Toliver

After Toliver’s music video for ‘Drugs N Hella Melodies’ was published on June 18, 2021, many began to speculate that he was seeing Uchis. As a performer, she was also a part of the music video.

As soon as they appeared together in a music video, suspicions of a romance between the rapper and Uchis began to circulate.