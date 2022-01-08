Who Is Bobby Flay Dating? Is He Dating Christina Pérez? Check Updates Here!

Chef Bobby Flay and Christina Perez finally made their first public appearance when they were seen at a horse racing.

The couple saw during Breeders’ Cup World Championships 2021. Pizza Bianca, Flay’s horse, won the Juvenile Fillies Turf with $520,000 in prize money. Finally, he delivered a speech before accepting the trophy alongside Christina and his daughter, Sophie.

In his victory speech, Bobby Flay said that winning the Breeders’ Cup Race was a “dream come true” for him and that he was thrilled to be able to tell his family about it. He went on to say that all of the people he cares about were in attendance to support him and Pizza Bianca.

When Pizza Bianca reached the finish line, Christina Perez and her boyfriend hugged and kissed each other.

Christina Perez is a travel blogger who often posts about her experiences on Instagram, including trips to Italy, the Maldives, and Barbados.

In addition to writing for Vogue, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, and GQ, she has also written for InStyle. At Miss Grass, a firm that provides high-quality THC and CBD products, she is currently the Senior Creative Director and Head of Content.

In October 2021, Bobby Flay appeared on The Today Show and made a joke about his secret girlfriend. He appeared on the program to spread his new cookware and demonstrate some dishes. Because his partner does not eat meat, he experimented with vegetarian dishes.

Flay was compelled to expose his girlfriend’s identity by the hosts. However, Flay’s efforts were vain since the hosts were hellbent on uncovering Flay’s secret.

Who Is Bobby Flay Dating?

According to his friends, Christina Pérez, Bobby Flay’s new girlfriend, has made a noticeable difference in the Food Network star’s demeanor.

At a gallery opening, the Beat Bobby Flay actor says, “I went up to two buddies and was like, ‘What are you guys talking about?'” PEOPLE’s Friday edition has an interview with the Beat Bobby Flay star. “It seemed as if they were saying, “We’re bringing you up!” ‘It’s wonderful to see you in such good spirits.'”

Pérez, a writer and creative director at the cannabis firm Miss Grass, was introduced to Flay via common acquaintances, and the two started dating approximately a year ago.

They went public with their romance at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in November, when Flay’s horse Pizza Bianca finished first.

“She’s a real beauty. I’m thrilled to have met her, “exclaims Flay, who has been hard at work on the new Food Network show Throwdown With Michael Symon. It has been a very stressful time in my life, but she’s always been there for me at the end of the day.

Prior relationships of Bobby Flay

In May 1991, the well-known television personality tied the knot with chef Debra Ponzek for the first time. Flay married Kate Connelly in 1995 after they separated in 1993. Sophie was born to Flay and Connelly as well.

Flay married actress Stephanie March in February 2005 after their divorce in 1998. The divorce was formalized in July 2015, according to reports. Helene Yorke, an actress, was Bobby’s girlfriend from 2016 until 2019.