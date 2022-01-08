NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: Release Date, Price, Details & Updates!

There will be major improvements to the RTX 3090 GPU in Nvidia’s upcoming 2022 product. The card was introduced in September 2020 as part of the company’s new Ampere architecture and has only been around for a year.

Despite being the top gaming GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti is poised to soar even higher. Everything we know about the forthcoming Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti after Nvidia’s CES 2022 Special Address is here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: Release Date

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti release date is still up in the air, although rumors suggest it will arrive sooner rather than later, as shown at CES 2022.

Even in light of a looming supply chain problem and semiconductor scarcity in 2021, the two-year rhythm of graphics card generation launches has remained mostly unchanged.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 will likely be launched in the third quarter of 2022, around two years after the RTX 3080 was introduced. The previous cards have followed in the footsteps of their predecessors, but the RTX 3090 Ti has no antecedent since there was no RTX 2090 or RTX 2090 Ti to follow in their footsteps.

The RTX Titan is the closest we can come to the RTX 3090 in terms of performance, although it isn’t as powerful as the Titan. However, the RTX Titan was not designed with the average customer in mind. Because of its visual capabilities, it was designed for creative professionals and content creators.

All we can do is check the calendar and observe that the release window for the RTX 3090 in the Turing generation is running out before it interferes with introducing the next-generation Lovelace cards.

The RTX 3090 Ti, according to several well-known component leakers, isn’t being delayed because of component shortages, as some other Nvidia graphics cards may be.

The RTX 3090 Ti is less likely to be affected by component availability concerns because of its higher price and smaller manufacturing runs than the RTX 3050 and RTX 3070 Ti. It makes sense.

Nvidia did not reveal a release date for the RTX 3090 Ti at the CES 2022 event on January 4, but the company promised additional details later in the month. It suggests that the product would be available in late January is correct. There’s a good chance that February 2022 will be a possibility, too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Specs

According to rumors, the RTX 3090 and the RTX 3090 Ti have two major changes. Starting with a comparison of CUDA core counts, the 3090 Ti’s GA102 GPU is stated to have 10,752 more cores than the standard RTX 3090.

In addition, the board architecture and memory configuration will be altered, with 12 2GB modules instead of 24 1GB modules. Nvidia stated at CES 2022 that the RTX 3090’s VRAM operates at roughly 19.5Gbps, while the memory speed of the 3090 Ti’s Micron VRAM runs at about 21Gbps.

If this is implemented, the card’s memory bandwidth might surpass the RTX 3090’s 936GB/s, allowing it to outperform the RTX 2080. An increase in high-end framerates necessitates a significant increase in VRAM and memory bandwidth.

Nvidia has also stated that the GDDR6X memory will be 24GB. In terms of performance, it’s identical to the RTX 3090, but it will have higher bandwidth.

Higher-resolution textures will load more quickly into VRAM if memory transfer bandwidth increases, allowing for the quicker drawing of individual frames.

In our testing, RTX 3090 averaged 51fps in 8K, while the RTX 3090 routinely cleared 60fps in 8K in Doom Eternal. It might make a huge impact.

The TDP of the card is the only other significant variation we anticipate observing. Suppose the RTX 3090 Ti is 100W more powerful than the original, the RTX 3090. A new power connection and the ability to use PCIe 5.0 for even higher performance are expected positively.

The RTX 3090 Ti has yet to get any official specifications from Nvidia. That’s exactly what Jeff Fisher said at CES: 40 shader teraflops, 78 real-time-torque (RTT). However, that’s not too much information.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Performance

As far as performance is concerned, it’s impossible to evaluate where the RTX 3090 Ti stands compared to the standard model.

Even with standards, it’s difficult to predict how much progress will be made. Gaming performance in 8K is the only criterion useful for cards this strong.

When it comes to 4K gaming, we anticipate the RTX 3090 Ti to perform even better, although the RTX 3090 Ti could still keep up to 60 frames per second on select AAA games in 8K. The RTX 3090 Ti may push you over the top of the RTX 3090.

It isn’t easy to put a figure on anything until certain benchmarks start leaking.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Price

We don’t have price information on the 3090 Ti just yet, but the new top-of-the-line GPU is likely to be pretty costly. The standard RTX 3090 is priced at $1,499.

Because of this, we have no reason to believe that its more powerful cousin will be priced at above $2,000. NVIDIA will undoubtedly charge a premium for the product, considering the current state of the economy and the scarcity of GPUs.

When the 2080 Ti was first introduced in 2018, it cost up to $999. The sky’s the limit since we’ve already been beyond that barrier.

Conclusion

However, on paper, it seems like the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti surpasses the RTX 3080 Ti in most areas, even though they are based on the same architecture and have 24GB of GDDR6X RAM each.

There’s no guarantee that this is the best graphics card, though, since we haven’t had a chance to try it out yet. And even with its shortcomings, the RTX 3080 Ti is still a strong graphics card that will perform well for the overwhelming majority of gamers.