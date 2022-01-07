Slime Rancher 2: CONFIRMED Release Date & Latest Updates!

Developed and released by Monomi Park, Slime Rancher is a first-person simulation adventure video game. Before its formal release on August 1 this year, the game had been available only as an early access title since January 2016.

Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions were published in August 2018 and August 2019. On June 18, 2019, a new DLC called the “hidden style pack” was published. Slime Rancher 2 information may be found right here.

Slime Rancher 2 Release Date

On Sunday, an Xbox press presentation at E3 introduced Slime Rancher 2, the successor to the first-person farming game from Monomi Park.

Windows PC and Xbox Series X will be the platforms for its release in 2022. On the day of its release, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass. A brief glimpse into the colorful and fun world of the game was all we got.

Slime Rancher Gameplay

The action takes place in an open environment with a first-person viewpoint.

As “slime rancher” Beatrix LeBeau, you take charge of a rancher on the Far Far Range, a planet far away from Earth, where you build your ranch and explore the environment in search of slimes to gather, grow, feed, and breed. Slimes are a broad category of gelatinous, living creatures that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes.

Farming equipment and farm buildings may be upgraded using Newbucks earned by selling “plort” slime-produced “plorts,” which can then be used to buy improvements for the rancher’s equipment and farm buildings.

The player may use their vacuum tool to gather slimes, food, and plorts as they wander throughout the game’s many locations (called a “Vacpack,” a portmanteau of vacuum and backpack).

To acquire additional objects, they must return to their ranch and unload the ones they’ve collected so far (20 or an improved 30) before they can begin collecting new ones.

When collecting slimes, the player will need to purchase and upgrade a variety of enclosures to keep them safe. The upgrading process might include aesthetic improvements to the character’s house, vacuum, and even the ranch itself.

By feeding a slime a plort from a different species, the slime can grow and create two plorts, making it seem substantially bigger and more powerful (known as “Largo” in-game).

This black slime, dubbed the “Tarr,” devours all other slimes in its path and may inflict harm on the player if it eats a third plort from a different species of slime than the two others merges with.

The Tarrs may be disintegrated and splashed with fresh water pumped from ponds and springs by the player.

Slimes in the game have a variety of abilities, ranging from the ability to teleport or capture a chicken with a vine that rises from the ground to more complex qualities like simple ears, wings, and tails.

Slimes may be gentle (not feral), poisonous, non-farmable, or feral, to name just a few of the several sorts available. Gordo is a slime’s alternate personality. Far and wide, they are to be discovered.

After shooting the Gordo slimes until they burst, players may collect regular Gordo slimes. The boxes they drop when detonated include treasure and a teleporter or “slime key” that may be used to move between locations in the game faster.

Slime Rancher 2 Trailer

There is no trailer revealed for Slime Rancher 2 yet. For now, you can watch Slime Rancher 2 announcement teaser trailer here: