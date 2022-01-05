Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast & Updates

‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ or ‘Sorcery Fight’ is a horror urban fantasy anime series based on a manga series written and drawn by Gege Akutami. An adolescent, Yuji Itadori, realizes that curses exist and may harm individuals.

Itadori eats a powerful cursed artifact that resembles a rotting finger to defend his companions and a jujutsu sorceress called Megumi Ishiguro. Ryoma Sukuna, a curse that he bears, follows. Despite this, he manages to keep his body under control.

Itadori then enrolls at Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School, threatened with death by a looming death sentence. However, until he eats all of Sukuna’s fingers, it has been postponed.

Critics likened the anime to “Bleach,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaaiba,” and “Naruto: Shippuden” after its broadcast. The first season of the show just finished broadcasting. Here’s everything we know so far about the release date for Season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date: When It Will Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s second season hasn’t been officially announced, but we may estimate a release date based on several available data.

On average, it takes about 18 months to make a 24-episode season of anime. However, this may vary widely depending on the detail and pace used in the production. The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen aired from October 3, 2020, to March 27, 2021.

Assuming that Season 2 is currently in pre-production, it’s reasonable to say that Jujutsu Kaisen will return. It’s safe to assume that MAPPA Studio will take their time on the Shibuya arc since it’s so anticipated.

As a result, viewers should anticipate Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to be released sometime in 2023 or even 2024, depending on when the show is made. The wait will be lengthy, but it will be worth it in the end. The more time MAPPA devotes to the Shibuya Incident arc, the greater its impact on the anime industry.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cast

Season 2 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will certainly feature the same cast as Season 1. There is also Junichi Suwabe’s Yuji, played by Junya Enoki, who takes on the role of Yuji, a protagonist tasked with defeating the evil Sukuna, spoken by Junichi Enoki.

You’ll also meet Yuma Uchida’s stern sorceress Megumi and Asami Seto’s headstrong teenage warrior Nobara, all of whom must pair up with Yuji. Jujutsu High, where the three friends practice, has Satoru, portrayed by Yuichi Nakamura, as the greatest sorcerer in town.

“Jujutsu Kaisen” is anticipated to grow with the release of the movie and the subsequent series of episodes, and new characters are likely to be introduced as a result. It opens the door to a wide range of talented voice performers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Trailer

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be announced or shot. Therefore as you may have guessed, there is no trailer for it.

In light of the upcoming prequel movie, it’s safe to say that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be coming soon. The delay is most likely due to the producers’ desire to have more manga content to adapt, which is why the manga is being allowed to go further.

If the next season isn’t revealed right away or shortly after the prequel film, we may have to wait until late 2022 or early 2023 to see a teaser. However, if that doesn’t happen, we may have to wait even longer.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Plot

The Special Grade Curse brothers Kechizu and Eso defeated Itadori and Nobara in the season 1 finale. After realizing what has transpired, their elder brother Choso weeps for them. Megumi is found weary by Itadori and Nobara afterward.

Sukuna appears on Itadori’s hand and devours it as Megumi gives him the cursed finger. The word circulated quickly that three first-year students had broken three Special Grade Curses.

Gojo fears that one of his pupils may be guilty of betraying the school. Aoi and Mei Mei’s recommendation for promotion to Grade 1 sorcerers are Itadori, Nobara, Megumi, Panda, and Maki Zenin.

Adapting chapters 64 and onwards (from volume 8) of the source material is possible for season 2. Yuko Ozawa, a former classmate of Itadori’s, maybe waiting for Nobara. Gojo and Geto’s difficult relationship might be the focus of the season.

The betrayal of Kokichi Muta toward the sorcerers may come to light. The relationship between the different student groups might be explored more in the presentation. Next season, Itadori may have to take on Choso.