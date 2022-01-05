Fingers Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith: Possible Release Date & Updates!

Canada-based singer and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith is known for her work. This week, she launched a song on TikTok called Fingers Crossed. The song has been retweeted and re-posted several times, and many people are curious about the song’s significance.
According to others, the song was less forceful and profound than it was made up to be. Other people think it’s not that sad at all. However, many individuals have found the song to be enjoyable.
Fingers Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith Release Date
On November 27th, 2021, the song was released for the first time. It was available on various streaming sites, including YouTube, and received approximately 429,500 views.
Lauren has acknowledged the song’s popularity in interviews. A lyric video was also published today (January 5th).
Lauren Spencer Smith Rose To Fame
That makes her only the second Canuck to compete on American Idol. She performed Pink’s “What About Us” and Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” at her audition.
When she sang Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” during the Hawaii round of the contest, the judges thought she would make the Top 20. However, the judges decided not to rescue her since she didn’t make it into the top ten.
Fingers Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith Lyrics
The following are the lyrics for the track “Fingers Crossed,”
[Verse 1]
Introduced me to your loved ones
Watched my favorite exhibits in your TV
Made me breakfast within the morning
When you bought residence from work
Making plans to journey ‘around the world
Said we would all the time put one another first
Old love songs we used to play to
Funny now I hate you
[Chorus]
Now, I keep in mind while you’d name me late at evening
I gave you my hours and recommendation
Just tryna repair you and all of your daddy points
But now, I do not even miss you anymore
So I, I would like all of the tears again that I cried
All the hours spent giving recommendation
On the way to write your songs
All you probably did was show me mistaken
When you mentioned you liked me
Well, you have to’ve had your fingers crossed
[Verse 2]
Should’ve paid consideration to my pals
Telling me how dangerous it is going to finish
Always giving their opinions
Now I want I might have listened
[Pre-Chorus]
I might say I’m sorry, however, I’m not
You do not deserve the one factor that you just misplaced
[Chorus]
Now, I keep in mind while you’d name me late at evening
And I gave you my hours and recommendation
Just tryna repair you and all of your daddy points
But now, I do not even miss you anymore
So I, I would like all of the tears again that I cried
All the hours spent giving recommendation
On the way to write your songs
All you probably did was show me mistaken
When you mentioned you really liked me
Well you have to’ve had your fingers crossed
[Bridge]
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Your fingers crossed
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Your fingers crossed
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh, while you mentioned you really liked me
Well you have to’ve had your fingers crossed
[Outro]
Oh I, I would like all of the tears again that I cried
All the hours spent giving recommendation
On the way to write your songs
All you probably did was show me mistaken
Wish you mentioned you really liked me
When you did not have your fingers