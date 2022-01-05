Fingers Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith: Possible Release Date & Updates!

Canada-based singer and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith is known for her work. This week, she launched a song on TikTok called Fingers Crossed. The song has been retweeted and re-posted several times, and many people are curious about the song’s significance.

According to others, the song was less forceful and profound than it was made up to be. Other people think it’s not that sad at all. However, many individuals have found the song to be enjoyable.

Fingers Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith Release Date

On November 27th, 2021, the song was released for the first time. It was available on various streaming sites, including YouTube, and received approximately 429,500 views.

Lauren has acknowledged the song’s popularity in interviews. A lyric video was also published today (January 5th).

Lauren Spencer Smith Rose To Fame

That makes her only the second Canuck to compete on American Idol. She performed Pink’s “What About Us” and Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” at her audition.

When she sang Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” during the Hawaii round of the contest, the judges thought she would make the Top 20. However, the judges decided not to rescue her since she didn’t make it into the top ten.

Fingers Crossed Lauren Spencer Smith Lyrics

The following are the lyrics for the track “Fingers Crossed,”

[Verse 1]

Introduced me to your loved ones

Watched my favorite exhibits in your TV

Made me breakfast within the morning

When you bought residence from work

Making plans to journey ‘around the world

Said we would all the time put one another first

Old love songs we used to play to

Funny now I hate you

[Chorus]

Now, I keep in mind while you’d name me late at evening

I gave you my hours and recommendation

Just tryna repair you and all of your daddy points

But now, I do not even miss you anymore

So I, I would like all of the tears again that I cried

All the hours spent giving recommendation

On the way to write your songs

All you probably did was show me mistaken

When you mentioned you liked me

Well, you have to’ve had your fingers crossed

[Verse 2]

Should’ve paid consideration to my pals

Telling me how dangerous it is going to finish

Always giving their opinions

Now I want I might have listened

[Pre-Chorus]

I might say I’m sorry, however, I’m not

You do not deserve the one factor that you just misplaced

[Chorus]

Now, I keep in mind while you’d name me late at evening

And I gave you my hours and recommendation

Just tryna repair you and all of your daddy points

But now, I do not even miss you anymore

So I, I would like all of the tears again that I cried

All the hours spent giving recommendation

On the way to write your songs

All you probably did was show me mistaken

When you mentioned you really liked me

Well you have to’ve had your fingers crossed

[Bridge]

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Your fingers crossed

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Your fingers crossed

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh, while you mentioned you really liked me

Well you have to’ve had your fingers crossed

[Outro]

Oh I, I would like all of the tears again that I cried

All the hours spent giving recommendation

On the way to write your songs

All you probably did was show me mistaken

Wish you mentioned you really liked me

When you did not have your fingers