Bridgerton season 2: Possible Release Date & Renewal Status!

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton ‘is a romantic historical drama set in the Regency era that chronicles the lives of three London families – the Bridgertons, the Featheringtons, and the Bassets.

Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, the love drama was produced by Chris Van Dusen. With a feel aptly characterized as ‘Gossip Girl’ from the early 19th Century, ‘Bridgerton’ was an instant smash upon its debut on December 25, 2020.

The play gained great critical praise, with its extravagant costumes, realistic sets, and swooning characters receiving 12 Emmy nominations.

With a dramatic surprise marking the conclusion of season 1, fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness the fates of their favorite Bridgertons. Well, here’s all we know about ‘Bridgerton’ season 2!

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date

On December 25, 2020, Netflix premiered Bridgerton. Critics praised the initial eight-episode season.

After its debut, it became the most-watched series on Netflix, with an audience of 82 million households. It remained the second most-watched series on the site regarding overall viewership.

Must check: Bayonetta 3: Possible Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay

It was the most popular show on Netflix in 76 different countries. The show’s second season will air on March 25, 2022, after being renewed in January 2021.

The show’s creator, Van Dusen, announced on Twitter in April 2021 that the third and fourth seasons of the series have been resurrected.

Bridgerton Season 2 Cast

Adjoa Andoh being Lady Danbury

Lorraine Ashbourne will act as Mrs. Varley

Jonathan Bailey will play the role of Anthony

Ruby Barker being Marina Thompson

Sabrina Bartlett will act as Siena Rosso

Harriet Cains being Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter will play the role of Prudence Featherington

Nicola Coughlan being Penelope Featherington

Phoebe Dynevor will act as Daphne Basset

Bridgerton Season 2 Plot

Lady Whistledown, Lady Bridgerton, Lady Bassett, and Lady Featherington all feature prominently in Season 1 as they navigate the social season in London.

The first season has it all: an arranged marriage that turns into a love story, royal meetings, a surprise pregnancy, a partly unplanned pregnancy, heartache after heartbreak, and duels between best friends.

In the end, Daphne and Simon are happily married and looking forward to starting a family with their newborn boy. In a shocking turn of events, it is revealed that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, a revelation that was gasped by the whole audience.

We may get a sense of what to expect by reading Quinn’s second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which is the basis for the forthcoming season.

Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton brother, will focus on Season 2 as he juggles his family responsibilities and personal aspirations.

Also read: Emily in Paris Season 3: Possible Netflix Release Date & Renewal Status!

His sisters Daphne and Eloise will assist him in his new role as leader of the Bridgerton family in London’s top echelons. The most crucial thing for him is to look for a good wife.

The eldest Sharma sister, Kate, will steal the show and Anthony’s heart even though Anthony originally considers Edwina Sharma to be his match. That being said, we still anticipate things to go bad because of Anthony’s grief in season 1.

Eloise’s reaction to Penelope’s hidden identity as a gossip journalist will also be seen. According to Coughlan, Eloise will be “pissed,” who said as much in an interview. There’s a chance we’ll get a look at the lives of creative rebel Benedict and good-hearted Colin in future seasons.

There are rumors that the second season of Bridgerton will be steamier and more dramatic than the first one. In this episode, we’ll learn more about the social scene in London, including the Bridgertons’ tense interactions.