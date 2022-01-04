Yellowstone Season 5: Confirmed Release Date & Renewal By Paramount!

The Yellowstone series, developed by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, is set in a Neo-Western setting. The Dutton family, consisting of patriarch John Dutton and his offspring, is the story’s focus, as they strive to maintain their ancestral Yellowstone Ranch.

The series follows the Duttons as they deal with the different issues that arise in their lives due to their relationship to the prized property. The series aired in 2018 and has since received widespread critical praise.

Throughout the show’s run on television, its popularity has increased dramatically, making it one of the most viewed cable series on the air. As the fourth season of the series draws to a close, fans will undoubtedly be looking forward to the next chapter.

The following information about ‘Yellowstone’ season 5 is for anyone interested in learning more about a possible follow-up season. Enjoy!

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date: When It Will Premiere?

Even though Yellowstone season 4 is about to close, viewers will be disappointed to find that the producers have not yet revealed the release date of the fifth season. However, given the show’s popularity, they may announce the next season shortly.

The production of the fifth season has been slated for May 2022, according to Deadline. However, Cole Hauser said in March 2021 that the showrunner Taylor Sheridan was already preparing for the fifth season of Yellowstone.

In addition to what has been previously said, there has been no formal statement about a fifth season of the program, which is slated to premiere in the autumn of 2022 if filming starts in May of that year.

Yellowstone Season 5 Cast

Kelsey Asbille will play the role of Monica Long Dutton

Kevin Costner being John Dutton

Gil Birmingham will act as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Denim Richards will act as Colby Mayfield

Wes Bentley will act as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser being Rip Wheeler

Ian Bohen being Ryan

Brecken Merrill being Tate Dutton

Kelly Reilly being Bethany Dutton

Jefferson White will act as Jimmy Hurdstrom

Luke Grimes will act as Kayce Dutton

Danny Huston being Dan Jenkins

Forrie J. Smith being Lloyd Pierce

Ryan Bingham will play the role of Walke.

Yellowstone Season 5 Plot

Beth coerces Jamie into murdering his biological father, Garrett Randall, in the season 4 finale of “Yellowstone.” She also makes certain that Jamie will never do anything to hurt her again.

For her part, Beth was sacked from Market Equities and may be subjected to legal action due to alleged business malfeasance.

Because of his spiritual journey, Kayce has come to appreciate the fragility of his marriage and connection with his wife, Monica. Jimmy decides to leave the Yellowstone Ranch and return to Texas with Emily.

After Garrett’s death, the fifth season might start up, and Beth could push Jamie to withdraw from the election contest. John is likely to be elected Governor of Montana if there is little resistance to his candidacy.

Beth may be able to take advantage of John and Jamie’s situation to get herself out of legal danger.

As the pair prepares for the birth of their unborn child, Kayce’s marriage to Monica may be put to the extreme.

Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer

No trailer has been released for Yellowstone season 5 yet. We will update this section when we get a trailer.