Pressley Hosbach Net Worth 2022 | Age | Bio | Career | Wiki

Pressley Hosbach is an American dancer from New Jersey. She is recognized for her role on the TV show Dance Moms, which aired in season 8. By 2021, Pressley Hosbach’s net worth is expected to be $1.2 million.

Early Life

On October 5, 2006, Jessica Hosbach was born in New Jersey, United States. She appears to have had little history or background. Information on her parents and education is scarce. What we do know is that she is very close to her mother, Ashley Hosbach. She is the woman who motivated Pressley to pursue dancing with zeal.

Career

She began dancing when she was three years old, as her mother always pushed her to do “acting.” She began her career in modeling when she was a youngster, with companies such as Pulitzer, Children’s Place, Nancy Vuu, Toys R Us, New York Fashion Week, and Parent’s Magazine.

At the age of seven, she appeared in numerous commercials for Macy’s, ESPN, and Universal Halloween. Hosbach also danced with the Brooklyn Nets’ NBA dance group.

After being cast on season 8 of “Dance Moms,” Hosbach rose to prominence. Her mother has previously appeared on the program. In 2016, Sutchi Setto has performed as a backup dancer for Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour.

In addition to dancing, she has been cast as ‘Roxie’ on Brat TV’s series ‘Stage Fright.’ She has worked with companies like iDream. She also began modeling for the tween girl apparel brand Miss Behave Girls in 2020.

She is also active on social media, posting dance-related clips. Her TikTok channel has over 4.3 million followers and 145 million likes. Taylor’s Instagram profile has 1.1 million followers, and her YouTube channel has over 120K subscribers.

Pressley Hosbach’s Height, Weight, and Measurements

Pressley is 5 feet 0 inches tall and weighs about 40 kg or 88 pounds, which makes her the shortest woman ever to play in the NFL. At the time of filing, it was not possible to obtain her measurements. Similarly, she has light brown hair and eyes.

Pressley Hosbach Net Worth

As of 2021, Pressley Hosbach’s net worth is expected to be $1.2 million. She’s made a lot of money from her appearances on television programs and in print publications. She’s only 14 years old, but her earnings will undoubtedly rise as she continues to succeed in the business.

