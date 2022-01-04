Lost Ark Release Date: Confirm Date and Time Are Out! Check Here!

Amazon will release Smilegate RPG’s next MMORPG, Lost Ark, which the company developed. It was first launched in Korea in 2018 and distributed to Russia and Japan. The western release has been eagerly awaited for quite some time.

The game’s summer 2021 update reached around 250,000 concurrent players alone in the Korean area.

So, what exactly is the Lost Ark all about? An ARPG and an MMORPG are combined in this one. Every MMO ever published has been compared to Diablo in some way, shape, or form.

Every feature you could want is included in this massively multiplayer online role-playing game. There’s also a mini-game similar to Clash of Clans where you create an island.

Lost Ark Release Date

Amazon Games revealed during The Game Awards 2021 that Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark would be launched on February 11, 2022, in North America, Western Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

Amazon Games will publish the critically acclaimed free-to-play MMORPG that has developed a devoted following in Korea, Russia, and Japan.

The Heroes of Arkesia gameplay trailer, which debuted at The Game Awards, showcases the fast-paced action of the next role-playing game. Next year, gameplay will be available for North America, Europe, and neighboring locations.

Lost Ark Trailer

Amazon Games’ impending release of Lost Ark will represent the company’s second MMORPG released after the game’s success in other areas. When New World was released in September 2021, Amazon Games sent players to the fictional island of Aeternum Island and let them explore the island’s wilds.

The cooperative title has an intense combat system with no lock-on aiming that requires exact timing and positioning to defeat opponents. In addition, the game’s economy fluctuates realistically, enabling players’ actions to alter the game’s setting.

Lost Ark’s planned release in other nations will undoubtedly improve the game’s popularity.

The game offers unique MMOs and action role-playing combat in its massively multiplayer mode. On February 11, 2022, gamers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania will be able to view the game’s new gameplay trailer at the Game Awards. Check out the trailer here:

Lost Ark Closed Beta

The Lost Ark Closed Beta will be available from November 4 until November 11, 2021. The Founder’s Pack, which comes in three levels and includes a variety of awards, cosmetics, and in-game enhancements, is the only way to enter into the beta. Sign up for an Amazon account on the official Lost Ark website to see whether you get an invite without buying the pack.