Genshin Impact’ 2.4: Exact Release Date, Maintenance Details, and Rewards

Developed and released by miHoYo, Genshin Impact is an action role-playing game set in a futuristic world. Published in September 2020 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Android, and iOS, and in April 2021 for PlayStation 5, it is also scheduled to be released for Nintendo Switch at some point in the future.

The game contains an open-world landscape in the manner of anime, as well as an action-based fighting system. The game is available for free to play, and it is monetized via the use of each game element.

Despite being produced after the previous game with a similar naming system, it is not a series to Honkai Impact 3rd (2016).

Taking place in the fantasy world of Teyvat, where seven unique nations exist, each of which is related to a different element and controlled by a different deity.

It follows the Traveler, who has gone through innumerable planets with their twin sister until getting separated in Teyvat, where the tale takes place.

While traveling in pursuit of their long-lost brother with their friend Paimon, the Traveler becomes embroiled in the politics of the countries of Teyvat, which leads to the death of the Traveler.

Genshin Impact’ 2.4 Release Date: When It Will Premiere?

The release date for the Genshin Impact updates 2.4 will be either January 5, 2022, or January 6, 2022. It has been reported that the release date would be based on the past release pattern of Genshin Impact, which has seen the game adhere to a rigorous six-week update schedule.

Must read: Fast and Furious 10: Possible Release Date, Renewal, and Confirmation Status!

Remember that the last update was sent to players on November 24, 2021, which is around one year ago. MiHoYo will release the next season on or around the same day as previously announced to adhere to the six-week schedule.

Genshin Impact’ 2.4 Maintenance Details

The planned update maintenance for Genshin Impact will take place in two days. Starting on January 5, fans from all around the globe will be able to download the latest update.

This updated edition will have a slew of new characters, events, and a massive new region to discover.

Gamers who have been waiting for the release of Shenhe and Yun Jin will be eager to get their hands on them as soon as possible. Here’s when the update maintenance will take place, as well as the precise countdown timer so that they can plan ahead of time.

Genshin Impact’ 2.4 Maintenance Rewards

As is customary during maintenance windows, players will be rewarded with 300 Primogems as a thank you for their patience. According to basic mathematics, players earn around 60 Primogems for every hour of a server outage.

Genshin Impact’ 2.4 New Characters

Shenhe is the name of the new five-star character that will be included with the release of Genshin Impact version 2.4.

In expansion, a unique four-star character named Yun Jin will make their first appearance.

In addition to Yae Miko and Dineslife, Ayato Kamisato and Commissioner Yashiro are the other characters that might appear in the video game.

Furthermore, the new Genshin Impact update will contain two popular events that players have requested. Ningguan and Yun Jin will be among the characters who will get new hangouts as the update.

Enkanomiya is a new territory disclosed in the next Genshin Impact update. It is a place that dwells under Watatsumi Island and will be unveiled in the upcoming Genshin Impact update.

Along with adding a new zone, the game will also have new foes such as the Pyro Specter, Bathysmal Vishaps, and Pyro Abyss Herald, among others.

Although the first adversary was not revealed, it was seen throughout the live broadcast. As seen in the live video, the second opponent seemed to have a lizard-like look, while the third creature will be available in three different variations to fight.

Bathysmal Vishaps will be the new ruler of the new zone, located in the ocean. As part of the update, players will get access to new characters to aid them in their battle against the newly introduced monster.

Genshin Impact’ 2.4 Gameplay

A party of four replaceable characters in Genshin Impact, an open-world action role-playing game in which the player takes control of one of them, is controlled by the player.

Changing between characters may be done fast during battle, enabling the player to use a variety of alternative skill and attack combinations.

Characters’ abilities may be boosted in various ways, including by raising their level and enhancing the artifacts and weapons that they use, among other methods.

Also check: Venom 3: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot & Spoilers!

As an alternative to exploring, the player may take part in various tasks in exchange for prizes. Bosses and challenges may be found everywhere around Teyvat, and they yield extremely important resources like Stormterror and the Electro Hypostasis.

However, claiming these resources requires the usage of resin, which is a currency that slowly regenerates over time.

As the player completes these tasks, they advance in the game’s Adventure Rank, which unlocks additional quests and challenges and raises the World Level.

When you beat an enemy, the World Level indicates how powerful the enemy is and how rare the awards are that you get due to your victory.

The player may manage their character and engage in running, climbing, swimming, and gliding, which is all restricted by their stamina and abilities.

Some characters can change the world around them, such as freezing water to create a route that may help the player navigate difficult terrain.

It is possible to warp to several teleportation nodes located around the globe. In addition, statues known as the Statues of The Seven may be used to repair and resurrect characters while also providing advantages such as boosting player stamina.

Food and ore may be obtained from the open environment. At the same time, adversaries and treasure chests drop many different materials that can be utilized to improve a character’s overall strength and durability.

Players may collect food through hunting animals, foraging for fruits and vegetables, or buying them from a shop, among other methods. Meals may be made from ingredients cooked into them to restore health or increase certain statistics for the characters.

Players may also get ore, which can be processed and then utilized to increase weapons strength or develop new weapons.