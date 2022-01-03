Venom 3: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot & Spoilers!

Let There Be Carnage (even recognized as Venom: Let There Be Carnage) is a 2021 American superhero film based on the Marvel character Venom, released by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Studios.

It is the second film in Sony Pictures Releasing’s Spider-Man Universe and the sequel to Venom. It was distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing (2018).

‘Venom’ is directed by Andy Serkis and is based on a screenplay written by Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy, cast as Eddie Brock.

Woody Harrelson also appears in the film. When Brock and the alien symbiote Venom are forced to confront serial killer Cletus Kasady (Harrelson), who becomes the host of an offshoot of Venom known as Carnage, the film is set to be a blockbuster hit.

Venom 3 Release Date

It is still unknown when “Venom 3” will see the light of day in terms of a release date. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the Jared Leto-led “Morbius” films are still scheduled to premiere on December 17, 2021, and January 22, 2022, according to Sony’s current schedule.

It is very feasible that we may not receive any official information about the “Venom 3” theatrical release until after both of those films have had their chance to shine in theatres, for the sake of allowing both pictures to breathe.

However, given how much Sony has enjoyed surprising fans with fan service in previous films, those flicks may also provide precise hints as to when “Venom 3” will be released in theatres. Only time will tell whether this is true.

Venom 3 Cast

Stephen Graham being Patrick Mulligan

Tom Hardy being Eddie Brock

Michelle Williams will act as Anne Weying

Reid Scott will play the role of Dan Lewis

Woody Harrelson will act as Cletus Kasady

Naomie Harris being Frances Barrison

Venom 3 Plot

Despite its shortcomings, Let There Be Carnage was a faithful rendition of the fan-favorite tale from the Maximum Carnage film series. Although Carnage and Shriek were defeated before the closing credits rolled, the film’s conclusion hinted at Mulligan’s transformation into Toxin.

While Graham’s performance wasn’t very memorable, Mulligan’s portrayal of Toxin in the comic books was excellent. Mulligan’s eyes were flashing blue the last time we saw him, and he was talking about monsters – hey, Toxin for Venom 3.

Although it is unclear where the plot will go next, Serkis has hinted that he will be returning for more. When asked if the tease of Toxin and the other stories are leading to something more, he responded affirmatively to ComicBook.com: “100%.”

Indeed, I believe the Venomverse has tremendous promise for a variety of very exciting trips before the inevitable occurs.”

The future of a fight between Venom and Spider-Man/Spider-Men is also too alluring to pass up.

It’s possible that any of these three actors may face a battle against Venom in his third solo excursion, whether it’s Holland, Maguire, or Garfield.

According to the post-credit scene, the symbiote hive mind is at the very least aware of the identity of Holland’s wall-crawling protagonist.

Serkis hinted at a possible Spider-Man/Venom crossover movie in an interview with Screen Rant. Still, he mentioned a possible return to the Ravencroft Institute in the same interview.

Before taking on Web-Head himself, the director has stated that he wants to take on the villains of the Spider-Verse first:

“I understand how eager everyone is for Venom to meet Spider-Man finally. That is something I am aware of. However, I believe there is significant potential in some of the other supervillains in Ravencroft.

A lot of potentials is hidden under the surface of the Earth. That would be a sandbox with which I’d be interested in messing around. “Does anybody know what’s hiding in there that may cause a breakout?”

Finally, others speculate that Eddie and Venom being transferred to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) may have something to do with Knull rather than getting caught up in the universe.

Venom 3 could likely boost the ante in terms of action if it were to adopt 2020’s ‘King in Black’ arc, in which Knull attacked Earth with an army of symbiote dragons, which would fully embrace the zany nature of the comics.

Venom 3 Trailer

There is no trailer for Venom 3. We will update this post when we get any info!