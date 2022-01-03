This book is about two children. They go on an adventure in Africa. In the Chronicles of Narnia, people go to another land. The first movie was about it. It has been ten years since the last Narnia movie. Harry Potter’s experience entering Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is similar to ours. Have you been thinking about going back to the place where it is always winter?

A Quick Brief About The Film Series.

The first movie tried to establish a new franchise. The Chronicles of Narnia are based on books by CS Lewis. Lewis wrote some essays.

This story is about four kids who find a portal in an old wardrobe. They enter the other world where they have many adventures. Together, they take away the White Witch’s power.

The movie was for children, but the books were for adults. The 2008 sequel, Prince Caspian, had a different tone than the first movie. 130 years had passed for the Pevensie children since their first visit to Narnia.

The movie is not available in this language. They met a prince. They helped him get his throne back. Being less magical and more serious than the first film, it lacked aspects of a family-friendly movie.

The movie didn’t do very well. The writer of this sentence attempted to fix the mistakes from the movie. The third book in the Chronicles of Narnia is called The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. This book tells the story of how three kids go on a quest to find seven lords who have been lost.

Also Read:

The Failed Attempts

FOX was the distributor for the third film. Disney left the movie because there was a budget disagreement and they had some creative differences. Disney and Walden Media worked together to produce two Narnia movies. Despite the downward trend of sales, the fourth movie was planned to be produced.

In 2008, Walden Media said they lost the rights to make a movie for two years. The fourth movie in the Narnia series was filmed in 2011. It will be about The Magician’s Nephew and it will be a prequel to the other movies.

The film was to be created by 3 producers and a writer. In 2013, the C.S. was founded in Canada. Lewis announced the company’s new co-production with The Mark Gordon Company to work on a movie adaptation of the fourth book in the series.

But that was the last concrete information. Joe Johnston joined the team in 2017. The movie claims to restart the series with an entirely new team.

Must Click:

The Final Status

But a dead silence remained after 2017. In November 2018, Netflix and Concordia University announced that they were working together. Sony entered as the distributor in 2016. We hoped for a revival but it didn’t work out. A company called Lewis Company has announced that it is working with another company called Rough House Pictures to make a TV series out of the books.

The future of the series is unknown. The original producer, Douglas Gresham, reported in May 2020 that he did not hear anything from Netflix yet.

Netflix is a company that adapted series that were made before. They have done this regardless of any issue. Netflix needs to hurry up and offer the Narnia series.

If you have any queries or any other information so you can comment on it and Stay tuned for more updates with alphanewscall!