National Treasure 3 is Finally Renewed! Possible Release Date & Spoilers Here!

The wait has been the longest, and fans are now eager to learn if it was worth it to wait for ‘National Treasure’ to make a reappearance or not. The development of the well-known movie series was halted after the release of the first installment.

This Disney adventure picture was a big financial triumph for the studio at the box office. However, the film received negative reviews from reviewers, which resulted in a mixed response from the general public.

However, whether you want to acknowledge it or not, this film has become the finest guilty pleasure of the 2000s.

We should review the plot: “National Treasure” follows Benjamin Franklin Gates, an amateur cryptologist and historian Nicolas Cage portrays.

In quest of a long-lost treasure, he came upon a hidden code inscribed underneath the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America, which he deciphered during his investigation. Those codes were made up of hints and clues directed toward the national treasure.

The film was released in 2004 and grossed a whopping $347.5 million worldwide, despite having just a $100 million production budget. The second film, ‘National Treasure: Book Of Secrets,’ made even more money than the first, grossing around $457.4 million worldwide in its first year of release.

However, despite having two critically acclaimed films released back-to-back, the third film did not make it to cinema screens. The issue is, will it be renewed at any point in the future? Let’s have a look and see.

National Treasure 3 Release Date: When It Will Premiere?

Although Disney has said that the production would proceed, there is still a long way to go until the launch of ‘National Treasure 3’.

Must check: Mayans Season 4 Is Finally Renewed! Check Possible Release Date & Spoilers!

Even though Chris Bremner will undoubtedly be writing the screenplay, the project will not go into production until the script is finished. However, assuming all goes according to plan, we should anticipate the release of ‘National Treasure 3’ around 2022.

National Treasure 3 Cast

Nicolas Cage will act as Benjamin Franklin Gates

Sean Bean being Ian Howe

Diane Kruger will act as Dr. Abigail Chase

Justin Bartha will play the role of Riley Poole

Jon Voight being Patrick Henry Gates.

Harvey Keitel being Agent Peter Sadusky.

National Treasure 3 Plot

The ‘National Treasure 3’ storyline has not yet been revealed. The most likely explanation for this is that the third chapter’s screenplay has not yet been completed, even though the picture has been in production for many years.

However, we may anticipate Benjamin Gates to go on another journey shortly. And maybe this time, it will spread beyond the borders of the United States.

In this film, we first see Gates. He leads the audience on a quest to uncover the legendary treasure hoard concealed in America by our Founding Fathers while also attempting to prevent the Declaration of Independence from being stolen.

The sequel’s plot, ‘National Treasure: Book of Secrets,’ revolves around President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865.

The book of secrets is a journal written by John Wilkes Booth, and one of the 18 missing pages suggests that Gates’ ancestor was a conspirator in the murder of President Abraham Lincoln. Gates then embarks on an expedition to uncover the truth kept from him.

Although nothing has been divulged about the film’s narrative, it has the potential to bring an adventure that takes us outside of the United States.

During an interview with the New York Times in 2012, Cage suggested that ” it would be intriguing to take National Treasure into South America.”

Although nothing has been proven yet, and this interview was conducted some years ago, it is worth noting that The screenplay for the film has been in development for a long time. It has even been completed on two separate occasions.

Also read: The God Of High School Season 2 Release Date: Cancelled or Renewed?

On the other hand, Disney was not convinced of the concept and did not give the project the go-light. This year, on the other hand, a new screenplay is being written.

National Treasure 3 Trailer

There is currently no official trailer available for National Treasure III. Because the film’s development has just recently begun, Disney plans to produce a decent trailer to assist the public as soon as possible.