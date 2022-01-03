Fast and Furious 10: Possible Release Date, Renewal and Confirmation Status!

Fast & Furious 9 (also known as ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ or ‘Fast & Furious 9’) is a film that follows Dominic Toretto and his team as they confront their most difficult adversary yet: Dom’s estranged brother, Jakob.

With this high-octane action picture, director Paul Walker continues the ‘Fast & Furious’ series, which has become a worldwide sensation.

Justin Lin directed the film, and Daniel Casey and Justin Lin wrote it in addition to Lin. After seeing the Toretto team on their most recent high-stakes adventure to rescue the globe from a cyber-terrorist assault, you’re likely itching to learn more about the group’s next assignment.

So, there’s no need to search any further! Everything you need to know about ‘Fast & Furious 10‘ (also known as ‘F10’) is here.

Fast and Furious 10 Confirmed Release Date

Fast & Furious 10 will be released in theatres on May 19, 2023, and will be the tenth installment in the franchise.

It follows the announcement by Universal that the picture will be delayed by six weeks from its previously announced release date of April 7, 2023.

Fast and Furious 10 Cast

Nathalie Emmanuel being Ramsey

Vin Diesel being Dominic Toretto

Tyrese Gibson being Roman Pearce

Michelle Rodriguez will act as Letty Ortiz

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will play the role of Tej Parker.

Fast and Furious 10 Plot

The ruthless cyber-terrorist Cipher recruits Jakob Toretto to carry out her nefarious plans in the film “F9,” set in 2009.

Cipher’s goal to take over the world is foiled when Dom is forced to face his past misdeeds and, with the assistance of his team, Dom defeats Cipher. Dom and Jakob are reunited after the film.

While plot information for the tenth edition is scant at the moment, we can anticipate the Toretto crew to go on another world-spanning adventure in this episode.

Cipher is still on the run, but she is certain to have ties in the criminal underground that will allow her to devise yet another scheme with potentially disastrous results.

Even after nine years, Han still holds a grudge towards Deckard Shaw, and this storyline is suggested in the film’s post-credits sequence.

It is conceivable that the late actor Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner may appear in the sequel in some capacity, although this is very doubtful.

Fast and Furious 10 Trailer

No trailer has been released for Fast and Furious 10. We will update this post when we get a trailer.