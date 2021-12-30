The Accountant 2 Is Happening But Why Getting Delayed? Explained!

We’re sorry to say that the release date for the film has been pushed back. We know you were looking forward to seeing it, and we are too! Stay tuned for more updates on when you can see the movie in theaters.

When the trailer for Ben Affleck’s The Accountant was unveiled in May 2016, no one anticipated how popular it would be at the box office.

The movie was not based on a well-known comic book and does not belong to any franchise. The Accountant’s production cost was very cheap when compared to a typical Hollywood action film.

Despite these concerns, the film has been a box-office success across the world. The announcement of its sequel came soon after.

Now, almost five years after the debut of The Accountant, there has been no movement on a second installment. So, in this article, I’ll attempt to answer all of your major questions regarding Ben Affleck’s action picture. Let’s get started:

What Happened in the Accountant?

The Accountant is the story of Christian Wolff, a certified public accountant with high-functioning autism. He helps international criminal and terrorist organizations by acting as a secret informant for FinCEN, informing them of criminals who do not comply with his moral standards.

Chris takes on a client named Living Robotics when CEO Lamar Blackburn (John Lithgow) is informed of a $61 million embezzlement by in-house accountant Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick).

Things take a turn for the worse when Chris discovers that the CEO himself was the embezzler, and had also gotten his sister, Rita Blackburn (Jean Smart) killed. The Voice is a woman who appears to be a link between Chris and his clients, according to FinCEN.

When Chris gets to the Lamar mansion, he is met by a hitman who murdered Living Robotics’ CFO. Chris is sent to kill Braxton, but he discovers that his brother is the hired gun.

Chris kills Lamar Blackburn during this confrontation. He accepts to meet Braxton in a week, suggesting that he’ll find him. The Voice is discovered to be Justine, who had encountered Chris when he visited Harbor Neuroscience with his father.

The Accountant 2 Stars Who Aren’t Ben Affleck

In 2020, Ben Affleck said that the sequel to The Accountant will be made. We’ve discussed it before. There’s also talk about making a TV series adaptation of it. Bill Dubuque, the scriptwriter, has achieved a lot of success and is currently preoccupied.

And someone told me, “If we can find a script that we could adapt and turn into a sequel…” That is if they do decide to make another one. But that’s a little tough because the character’s personality is so distinct; saying “Well, we’ll call this script Action Movie Shootout,” and then changing it to The Accountant 2 doesn’t make sense.

The big problem with this theory is that Affleck’s character in the movie has high-functioning autism, and it’s doubtful any script would include that amount of detail if it didn’t.

This implies that the main character’s personality would need to be extensively revised, which might make using another script more difficult than it is worth.

That is if we don’t see Accountant on TV first. While Ben Affleck is appreciative of the opportunity, he appeared to be hinting that if this happened, he could profit from it. This would imply that if the franchise does migrate to TV, he will not be returning.

Final Words

What’s evident is that there is still interest in continuing the narrative, but it’s also clear that we’re not close to seeing any of it happen.

Stay tuned for more updates with alphanewscall!