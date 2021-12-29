Shirtless Jeff Bezos with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez cozy up on the yacht together During trip to St. Barts

Bezos and Sanchez couldn’t keep their hands off one another during a luxurious vacation in St. Barts over the winter holidays.

The 57-year-old Amazon co-founder and 51-year-old Emmy Award-winning journalist went shirtless for a day of fun in the sun together.

Sanchez was spotted using a hose to cool down on the boat. While Bezos stood inches away, she chose to wear black sunglasses and a sun hat.

The pictures were taken while the couple was on vacation with their family for the holidays.

It was clear that Bezos and Sanchez were head over heels in love with one another, as the pair were spotted kissing and cuddling in black swimsuit trunks. Sanchez’s thong bikini bottom was seen through a see-through cover-up draped around her waist.

This comes just a few days after the billionaire and TV personality were photographed canoodling on a bench in athleisure attire while on a trek around the island.

After throwing Sanchez two birthday parties to celebrate her 50th birthday, Bezos and Sanchez made their red carpet debut together at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, India, in January 2020. The event took place just days after the Blue Origin founder threw Sanchez two parties to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Two days later, the couple was canoodling on the deck of David Geffen’s $200 million yacht, Rising Sun, off the coast of St. Barts.

