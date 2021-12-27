The Unmatched Trend of Oval Engagement Rings

Oval engagement rings are attracting a great deal of attention from jewelers and buyers worldwide. “Oval engagement rings” was the most-searched ring cut during the last five years, according to Google Trends. While the Gem Institute of America believes that 70% of diamonds sold today are round cut, Ring Concierge recently discovered that 30% of its customers wanted oval-shaped diamonds.

Celebrities are well-known for their extravagant lifestyles; engagement rings and proposals are no exception. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively’s long-term husband, who had proposed with a 12-carat pink oval diamond engagement ring, is generally hailed for the growth in popularity of oval diamonds. Lorraine Schwartz created the said ring, which is estimated to be worth $2 million.

Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian with a Lorraine Schwartz elongated oval sparkler believed to be 12 carats. Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Serena Williams, and Blake Lively are among the newest celebrities to sport the celebrity cut of the moment.

The History of Oval Engagement Rings

The elongated shape has been around for ages in various forms. Oval signet rings, for example, are popular because they provide enough surface area to carve in a family crest. They first appeared in Georgian-era England in the 1700s, according to Joan Boening, president of James Robinson, which is known as a top antique silver, porcelain, and jewelry firm. The Koh-i-Noor diamond was purchased from India by Queen Victoria 150 years later. She recut the massive 186-carat stone into a stunning 105-carat oval. The diamond was used on Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother’s coronation crown, in 1937. It is currently housed in the Tower of London.

The shape was also popular in the 1950s. Lazare Kaplan, a Russian-born diamond merchant in New York, created an oval gemstone design mass-produced in 1957. The geometric, straight-lined Art Decor rings popular in the 1920s and 1930s—and advertised as such—were a refreshing contrast. In 1958, an ad in a Rochester, New York newspaper read: “Scheer’s tells you everything you need to know about the NEW OVAL CUT DIAMOND!” “It is proclaimed to be more grateful and elegant than the emerald-cut,” remarked Scheer, a jewelry manufacturer in New York’s diamond sector.

Tiffany & Co., Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels used Kaplan as a supplier. The shape was soon found in jewelry store cases throughout the United States and was praised by many jewelers for its potential to appear bigger than a round cut diamond. In a 1958 ad in the Orlando Sentinel, it was claimed that oval diamonds seem larger but cost less than the shape suggests. Kaplan was attributed with its present roots after his death: In his obituary, The New York Times noted, “With such outlets, it was inevitable that the oval-cut diamond that he developed would become popular.”

In 1981, Garrard Jewelers in London set a 12-carat oval Sri Lankan sapphire in white gold and encircled it with a halo of diamonds on the most high-profile hand of a generation, Princess Diana’s. During the 1980s and 1990s, Boening recalls watching the popularity of cluster-and-oval rings skyrocket: “I can’t tell you how many people came in looking for something like what Princess Diana had.”

The oval ring’s popularity waned in the late 1990s and early 2000s, compared to its apex during Diana’s reign. However, the renowned ring was thrust back into the limelight when Prince William used it to propose to Kate Middleton in 2010. “We are Anglophiles, to some extent,” Boening surmises, citing a comparable surge. Add in Blake Lively’s engagement to Ryan Reynolds shortly after, as well as a multitude of other A-list celebs wearing the same shape, and it is no surprise the world was enthralled, and the sales skyrocketed.

Boening also emphasizes a remark made by jewelers in 1958: an oval is a particularly attractive shape; you get better coverage when you cut a stone in an oval shape, which is why the stone looks large. The Gemological Institute of America remarks that it might look more prominent to the eye because the oval diamond has a bigger surface area than a round diamond of identical carat weight. Besides, the oval shape of the finger might make it appear longer.

Why You Should Choose the Oval Shape Today

In terms of brilliance and sparkle, oval diamonds are highly comparable to round diamonds. On the other hand, an oval has a naturally extended form that makes the finger look bigger. Let us assume that you cannot decide between a 2-carat round diamond and a 2-carat oval diamond. Although they are of the same carat weight, the oval diamond will take up more space on the ring finger due to its elongated form. Understandably, oval diamonds may be the costliest in the market currently, but they are a secure and wise investment since you will get the best value for your money.

It is also noteworthy that oval diamonds have a bow-tie configuration visible within the stone, while others do not. Given how an oval diamond is cut, light does not bounce back and forth in the middle, causing the bow tie illusion. According to seasoned jewelers, the bow tie is one of the numerous features of an oval diamond that makes it lovely and distinctive.

Known for their versatility, oval-shaped diamonds work well in a variety of settings. Understandably, it is almost as crucial to pick the proper setting as it is to pick the correct center stone. The incorrect setting can overwhelm and overshadow the focal stone.

Conclusion

Oval engagement rings are widely recognized for their ability to highlight the center stone without sacrificing its iconic charm. With so many alternatives for various designs, the oval diamond is the most adaptable and stunning option, with a sensation of being one-of-a-kind and tailored to your personal preferences. Oval rings are quickly becoming one of the most popular forms among brides-to-be and are not going away anytime soon.

As of 2021, oval shape diamonds are the most popular diamond in the market, though round and cushion diamonds are also strong rivals. When it comes to engagement rings and other jewelry, everyone has their unique style and taste—there is no right or wrong when it comes to choosing a form. If you cannot decide, ask your jeweler how alternative shapes of diamonds may be included in your design.

