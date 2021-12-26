The Psychic Princess Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

The psychic princess is a Chinese donghua series that transports us to the mysterious realm of ancient China. The series takes us to a realm of spirits, ghosts, little people, and demons. We’ve loved season 1, and we’re looking forward to seeing what Season 2 has in store. The second season of the Psychic Princess will be fantastic to watch!

The tale is inspired by Chinese Manhwa Tong Ling Fei, which translates to The Imperial Concubine. Season 1 consists of 16 episodes, and the first episode debuted in 2018.

The fans were ecstatic about the show that delves into the strange mysteries of a world we know little of. At the time, it was remarkable and admirable. Donghua and anime have become increasingly significant methods of developing cultural and national identities. The parable-like style of the tales, fairyland and pulse-pounding action sequences have kept us all waiting for season 2.

Read on to learn more about The Psychic Princess 2, including the plot and release date.

Release Date for Psychic Princess Season 2

It’s been more than two years since the first season of the show aired, and the producers have failed to announce anything, despite previously stating that they intend to make a second season. However, there is currently no indication on when the second season of Psychic Princess will be released. The creators of the series have not yet finalized the release date of the second season, but fans may expect it to be released before the end of 2022.

The show was delayed owing to the pandemic, according to many media outlets, because it was impossible to animate or complete production work during that time. But, as of now, the studio has made no announcement or confirmation, so we can only conjecture. So keep tuned for further information on this topic from us.

The Eldest Daughter

Although the film begins with a shot of the Prime Minister’s daughter, we learn that she is not the eldest child. Prime Minister Qian Xi Yan is a middle-aged beauty who was abandoned in the mountains when she was very young. She lives inside a cave with her sister and two pet tigers, Chaimong and Raimong, with whom she communicates via sign language. However, one day, the royal family of King Link’s Kingdom discovered her and recognized her talents. They were immediately attracted to her strange and unusual abilities, which made them ashamed of her in their own household.

She could see ghosts, spirits, demons, and other supernatural beings.

To be precise, the king of their country has foresworn his wife to marry another man in preparation for war. Now they’re attempting to bring her back so that she can be married off to an enemy prince who is reputed to be cold and unkind.

Quan Xi’s fate

Mr. Qian Xi had a miserable childhood. Her family was supposed to love her but shunned and forced her to flee as she was different. The queen had a bad reputation, and the king wanted to find a way for her to redeem herself. However, he didn’t want anyone else involved in his search for a remedy. He knew someone who could help him accomplish this task–the hero’s older brother, whom she married after stealing his money.

After the wedding, Qian Xi’s luck did not improve much. The other concubines, on the other hand, did not welcome the new woman and made sure Qian Xi was aware of it. The king did not approve of her. He failed to be kind to her after they got married.

The mutual hatred of Yu Mein Ye

The Prince, Youmein Ye, had been suspicious of Qian Xi from the start. He always thought his new wife was a spy who was simply there to get information. Qian Xi was also strong enough to subsist without depending on others. She was never typical, and she did not want to follow in His Royal Highness’s footsteps.

However, it’s clear that they weren’t quite there yet until the series’ later episodes when it became clear that they were gradually warming up to each other and attempting to figure things out together.

Yu Zemo

He is the Crown Prince of Labuan, brother to Youmein Ye, and the General’s eldest son. He’s a really nice guy with a great personality. At the first glimpse, he was smitten with Qian Xi.

Story of Psychic Princess Season 2

The show’s first season’s plotline will be continued in the second season. The plot of Psychic Princess follows Qian Yun Xi, a young girl with the name Qian Yun Xi. She is the country’s eldest daughter and the country’s prime minister’s eldest daughter. Her father banished her to the Ling Yun mountains at the age of eight since she was born with extraordinary abilities. When she reaches the age of 16, she learns that her father has already arranged for her to marry prince Ye You Ming. Prince is a harsh man who also happens to be her father’s adversary. She accepts to marry him in order to save her younger sister.

The plot then shifts to Prince Ye and Qian Yunxi. Prince Ye despises the Queen and sends him to a spooky home to terrify her. There are plenty of additional situations between these two that are simply amusing to watch. When it’s revealed that Princess possesses psychic abilities, things get even worse.

In the season’s climax, we see how Psychic Princess’s younger sister brings a Taoist master with her to evict the ghosts that had taken up residence in the palace.

When Qian Yunxi sees all of this, he intervenes and nullifies all of the Taoist master’s spells. The Psychic Princess is so fascinated by the Taoist teacher that he begs her to be his disciple. Prince Ye, on the other hand, enters the scene and declares that Qian Yun Xi is solely his and no one else’s.

Characters in the Anime Psychic Princess:

Psychic Princess Qian Yunxi’s husband is Ye You Ming. Our prince charming is described as vicious and evil, yet it is later proven that he has other sides. He is usually suspicious of the princess’ motivations.

Isn’t Rice Ball the spirit that has constantly accompanied Qian Yunxi since Mt. Lin Yun?

Sesame Seed: he has a shady reputation. To begin with, he is described as a ghost that haunts the castle where Yun Xi is staying. He later becomes YunXi’s friend.

There are many more characters, but it is best if you explore them on your own because it will be more intriguing.

Season 2 Trailer for Psychic Princess

Nothing has been announced by the production house or the creators as of yet, but a trailer could be produced shortly to kick off the build-up for the second season. So keep tuned with us for the most up-to-date information on Psychic Princess 2.

Conclusion

Within a short amount of time, the donghua has gained a large following. I’m a huge fan of the plot, and it ended on a fantastic cliffhanger.

