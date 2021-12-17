Durarara Watch Order Guide – Every Details You Need To Know!

Durarara!! Mamoru Oshii’s “FLCL” is an anime chock-full of larger-than-life celebrity characters. The cast is large and varied, and each episode focuses on the perspective of one of these characters.

Every individual’s life is the main character in their own narrative, which means everyone is the protagonist of their own tale. However, when we begin to act on a problem, things begin to shift. We connect ourselves to the lives of others around us through our activities, thus making us involved in the tales of individuals close to us.

Durarara does that perfectly. The city itself serves as the main character in this film, thanks to its seamless integration of characters via their actions and coincidences.

If you enjoy supernatural action anime and dark slice of life, Durarara!! is for you. is definitely for you!

Release Order

I. TV Series

Season 1: Durarara!! (2010)

Durarara!! x2 Shou (2015) Season 2 Part 1

Season 2, Part 2 of Durarara!! x2 Ten (2015) is the latest season.

Katsuya (Yoriko) is granted his wish in the finale.

II. Specials

1- Heaven s Vengeance (2010)

2. World At Peace (2010)

Durarara!! x2 Shou- My Heart Is in the Pattern of a Hot Pot (2015)

Durarara! !x2 Ten- Onoroke Chakapoko (2016)

In September 2012, the title was announced as Durarara!! x2 Ketsu- Dufufufu!! (2016).

Chronological Order

[[Season 1- Durarara!! (Episodes 1-12)]]

Specials 1- Heaven’s Vengeance in Durarara! !

Season 1 of Durarara!! (Episodes 13-24)

The second season of Durarara!! specials, World at Peace

Durarara!! x2 Shou (Episodes 1-4)

Durarara!! x2 Shou, Special – My Heart Is in the Pattern of a Hot Pot (Episode 4.5)

Season 2, Part 1 – Durarara!! x2 Shou (Episodes 5-12)

Season 2, Part 2 of Durarara!! x2 Ten (Episodes 1-12)

Durarara!! x2 Two- Onoroke Chakapoko

Season 2, Part 3 – Durarara!! x2 Ketsu (Episodes 1-7)

Durarara!! x2 Ketsu: Dufufufu!!

Season 2, Part 3 – Durarara!! x2 Ketsu (Episodes 8-12)

Conclusion

The logical order to watch Durarara is its chronological sequence. While the main series is the place to be, the specials contribute to the enjoyment and should not be skipped!

About Durarara!

Brain Base produced the anime, which is directed by Takahiro Omori.

The headless “Black Rider” on a jet-black motorcycle is renowned throughout the world, as well as several strange tales in Ikebukuro’s downtown area.

After spending the past few years in rural Shizuoka, eager to live a more exciting life in the big city, Mikado Ryuugamine leaves his home for Tokyo. His desire is granted on his first day in Tokyo, after which he sees the Black Rider.

The energetic residents of Ikebukuro are mixed up in a ruckus breaking out throughout the supernatural occurrences.