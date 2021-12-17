Devious Maids Season 5: When Is It Coming Out? Updates!

Marc Cherry created the American comedic television show, Devious Maids. Ana Ortiz, Dania Ramirez, Roselyn Sanchez, and Judy Reyes star in the show. On June 23, 2013, Lifetime premiered Devious Maids. There have been four seasons so far. Based on 21,437 user votes, the series presently has a 7.8 out of 10 IMDb rating.

This piece contains the most up-to-date information on the progress of Devious Maids season 5, as we maintain track of the news to keep you informed.

What’s the Devious Maid all about?

Secrets and mysteries are hidden in every family, but who knows about these secrets and mysteries except the family members? Apart from the house walls, no one else knows about these puzzles.

Do you have an idea?

Marisol Duarte, Rosie, Falta, and Carmen Luna. In Beverly Hills, all four characters serve as personal assistants to wealthy people.

They are employed by the town’s most prominent and influential people. But, even though they are wealthy, the women in the stories possess certain secrets, mysteries, and crime drama that the housekeepers are aware of within the confines of the home.

Season 1 begins with the violent death of Flora Hernandez, their colleague as Evelyn and Adrian take center stage. Despite the calamity that is going on all around, another individual, a young boy named Eddy who is a false waiter being hunted for the crime of murdering Flora because he is seen holding the knife, which was used to kill Flora.

Marisol takes up the position of a maid for Taylor and Michael to be near Flora’s fellow maid, so that she may rescue her son ‘Eddy’.

In the following seasons, not only one murder but many more murders will be committed to conceal the real face of Flora’s murderer.

After the fourth season of Devious Maids aired on June 6, 2018, fans of the program have been waiting for more.

What is the fate of Devious Maids season 5?

Despite the fact that the players of the Devious Season had other plans for the fifth season of Devious, ‘ Lifetime ‘ declined to renew it.

fans of Devious Season 5 will not be able to view season 5.

There’s a lot of speculation about why such a choice is made. One of the most popular theories is that viewership has dropped over the course of season 4. Season 4, on the other hand, failed to capture the public’s attention.

There’s also talk about the cancellation of Devious Season 5, which is what ‘Lifetime’ has done with its branding technique. Lifetime is adopting a new brand for itself, which emphasizes women’s empowerment. Lifetime pulled the plug on the Devious Maid, leaving only one season from the old regime.

Have you thought about watching Devious Maids Season 5 on Lifetime? Please, bring the program back. Please. Has it really been that long since I’ve seen anything as entertaining as Marisol’s sudden exit? What happened to Marisol? ”

Are the Devious Maids getting a fifth season?

No, Lifetime has decided to cancel Devious Maids. The fourth season will be the final one.

Trailer:

However, let’s watch it.

Wrapping up

Do you have any idea what the fans of the Devious Maid series thought about it?

Campaigns were launched to have Devious Season 5 brought back, but there was no response from the network.

So, in conclusion, the series is closed and we should go on to other series.

