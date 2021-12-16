Black Bullet Season 2 Possible Release Date: Is it Returning or Just a Hoax?

Black Bullet (Burakku Buretto in Japanese) is a Japanese action and science fiction anime series based on the same-named light book series. The novel series’ writer is Shiden Kanzaki, and its producer is Saki Ukai.

It was released in Japan on July 10, 2011, under the ASCII Media Work Dengeki Bunko imprint. The narrative focuses on the issue of mankind, as a parasitic virus called Gastrea has wreaked havoc. It depicts Rentaro Satomi and his teammates’ efforts to defend Tokyo and the planet from the monster.

A manga version of it was serialized from August 27, 2012, to June 27, 2014. The first season of Another, an anime television series adaptation by Orange and Kinema Citrus, aired from April 8 to July 1, 2014, with 13 episodes in total. Since its release, the anime has been well-received by audiences, and fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel. To discover about the continuation of the anime, keep reading.

Related:

The cast of Black Bullet Season 2. Who will we meet?

Season 2 of the series has not been announced by the producers. But we can expect it without members of Tendo Civil Security who includes-

Rentaro Satomi is a second-year student and Promoter at Tendo Civil Security. He fights the Gastrea and aids afflicted youngsters. Yuki Kaji (Japanese) voices Rentaro, while Chris Patton stars as him in English.

Enju Aihara (Rina Hidaka) is Rentaro’s Model Rabbit Initiator. She is one of the Cursed Child and also functions as Rentaro’s Model Rabbit Initiator in Tendo Civil Security. Later, she became interested in Rentaro.

Kisara Tendo is the head of Tendo Civil Security and Rentaro’s childhood friend. She lost her parents to Gastrea. She is a master of Tendo martial arts.

Tomoyo Kurosawa played Tina Sprout, and Caitlynn French was her voice actor. Rentaro admired Enju’s supernatural abilities but eventually fell in love with Tina. She competes with her all the time to get Rentaro’s attention.

However, a few of the prior season’s characters will return. We may also encounter new people.

Shinji finds himself at the bottom of a twisted rabbit hole after an attack by Monevator, which also kills Barbara. His mood is shattered when Satochi reveals that Yui’s bodyguards will kill him if he stays in Okinawa City any longer. But Rina offers words of encouragement, and she too believes there may be hope for Shinji What to Expect From It?

In 2021, a Gastrea-type monster attacked the earth. He kills and infected several women. Humans were forced to live within fortifications constructed of Varanium, a metal that Gastrea could not destroy. The following day, we learned that ill pregnant women gave birth to female children with supernatural talents. These children became known as the Cursed Child. Rentaro Satomi, a high school student, formed an organization called Tendo Civil Security with his friend Kisara Tendo after ten years. She serves as the president of the security council, in addition to being its vice president. The council attempted to destroy the monster with the aid of another player. The council picked Enju Aihara, a Damned child, as the Initiator and Tina Sprout as a Participant to combat the monster.

The creators have kept the plot of Season 2 under wraps, so we guess that Season 2 will pick up where the previous one left off. If you can’t wait for the anime, read the manga to find out what happens next.

When Will Season 2 of Black Bullet Air?

The final episode of season 1 was released on July 1, 2014. We’ve been waiting six years for season 2. You’ve heard it on numerous YouTube channels and read on several websites that the series is confirmed for a second season. There were concerns that the strain would cause a pandemic, so they decided to postpone it until 2021. However, they are all simply fabrications.

Is Black Bullet Season 2 Being Canceled?

No, of course not. There has been no official word on its cancellation. Now you’re curious to know what impact the series will have on your life. But it’s unlikely. The renewal of a series is determined by sales and the original material. The program was a success, bringing in a healthy income.

Let’s speak about the source material now. The light novel series, which has seven volumes, is still continuing. So far, the anime has covered four of the first five volumes of the light novel series. The third and fourth volumes of the anime adaptation were released on Netflix on August 31. The news was subsequently confirmed in the January 30th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, which revealed that they were still working on it. They will finish making the series today. The chances of finishing the eighth book appear to be slim, as there has been no movement on it since April 2014. Kinema Citrus has never attempted to follow up on its success with a sequel. Given the fact that we have not heard about Season 2 in a long time, there’s a good chance we won’t see it again.

But we’ll keep you posted if anything significant happens.

Is there a trailer for The Black Bullet Season 2?

The sequel has not yet received the go-ahead from the producers. So, you can’t consider anything yet about the trailer or preview. We’ll let you know as soon as the boat arrives.

Black Bullet Season 2 Will It Happens?

What Is the IMDB Rating of the Black Bullet Series?

The first season of The Walking Dead received a rating of 7.0 out of 10 from critics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the best place to see The Black Bullet series?

It is available to watch now on Crunchyroll. It’s also available on Hulu. You may watch the English dub on Funimation.

Final Verdict

The show received a variety of reviews from the public. The visual art and soundtracks, on the other hand, were well-received by the audience. They are dissatisfied with the plot and storyline development, though. I believe the narrative is unique, yet it contains several dangling threads that may be woven in Season 2. Overall, it’s a really good series. You’ll be hooked from the first episode of the series.

What are your thoughts on the show? Please, do share your hopes for the second season of the series.

Stay tuned for more updates with alphanewscall!