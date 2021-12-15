Violet Evergarden Season 2: Possible Release Date & Renewal Status Update!

Is there a chance that Violet Evergarden will get renewed for a second season? That’s the burning question on every sports lover’s mind.

The first season of Violet Evergarden, which is set to be released on Netflix UK in December 2018, will have 13 episodes. Season 1 had just ended at the time, and no one thought there would be a season 2.

However, it wasn’t. On July 5, 2018, Kyoto animation released the 14th episode as a single episode. Violet Evergarden franchise launched the anime film Violet Evergarden- Eternity & the Auto Memory Doll on September 6, 2019.

On September 18, 2020, Kyoto Animation released two animated features in its collection.

After almost 2.5 years, where is the second season of Violet Evergarden? Is it arriving or not?

The news has been confirmed by the official sources. Season two is expected to release in 2021 or 2022 according to many sources. These, to be honest, are simply baseless rumors.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, production was expectedly discontinued. By the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, the anime series will most likely be canceled. Violet Evergarden Season 2 is still in the works and hasn’t been canceled, according to the makers.

So don’t get your hopes up. In the end, you’ll be disappointed.

Season 1 of Violet Evergarden follows a young female android named Violet as she searches for her memories and humanity after being presumed lost in battle.

Auto Memory Dolls are the subject of Reiko Yoshida's anime television series Violet Evergarden. Dr. Orland is the designer of these dolls.

She was a busy freelancer when I first met her, but she soon found work with another company. Later, anyone who needed her services hired her right away. The war is now over. She’s no longer a soldier. So, in order to discover her life’s meaning, she embarks on a journey back into society. She must figure out what the final words (I Love You) her mentor and guardian Major Gilbert said to her during the process.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 Ending

A Beautiful Confession

The conclusion of Violet Evergarden Season 1 was neither surprising nor unexpected. I finished it by signing the peace treaty, which was one of the anime show’s major plotlines.

When the anime series was in its early episodes, there was a dispute between different countries over whether or not to sign the peace settlement. It’s all there for you in this episode, as

To commemorate the occasion, postal services continue to hold an Air Show. In the country, an aircraft will drop messages at the Air Show. To be honest, no one seems to care about the air show’s success.

Only the letter was important to me.

A letter that Violet wrote to Gilbert expressing her heartfelt sentiments. The anime’s conclusion was excellent. I was ecstatic to see the sequence with my own eyes, and we were able to do it by the end of season 1.

She felt as though all of the lessons she learned throughout the first episode to the last episode helped her find her way to the magnificent conclusion. She realized the hidden meaning of words, the importance of letting someone go, and how falling in love feels at the conclusion of the anime.

This is what she wrote in the note, according to her letter.

It was really an exciting moment for me to find out what she wrote in her love confession letter.

It was really an exciting moment for me to find out what she wrote in her love confession letter. It’s also fascinating to observe how she changed during the season. Gilbert is still alive in her heart, even though he is no longer living.

Finally, she understood Gilbert’s final words at the end of season 1 (I Love You)

A Major Cliffhanger

The conclusion of season 1 of Violet Evergarden, titled “Cliffhanger,” is now upon us.

In the final moments of the anime program, Violet may be seen arriving at the doorstep of her new client and greeting herself. When she lifts her head, she has a comatose grin on her face and is blushing.

I’m a firm believer he’s still alive. I’ve seen a slew of online hypotheses claiming that Gilber is alive right now. The issue now is whether or not he’s still alive. I’m thinking she’d react more strongly if it were Gilbert.

There’s one more thing. Even when Gilbert was shot numerous times, he remained alive after Violet fled him. Later, Dietfried confirms Gilbert’s death. However, it should be noted that following the conflict, his body was never found.

His dog tags were the only remnant of the battle. That’s why, without legitimate proof of his death, we may see him in the Violet Evergarden Season 2 (if it happens).

Let’s watch the official trailer:

Frequently Asked Questions | Violet Evergarden Season 2

Is there any chance of a second season for Violet Evergarden?

There’s been no official word from the company. After that, I’m sure there will be no more season 2.

Is it based on a real-life incident?

The creators of Runaways have yet to address whether the show was inspired by a real-life event. So, once again, I’d say NO.

Is there a conclusion to Violet Evergarden’s story?

I won’t say that the ending is entirely happy. Instead, it’s a happy and exciting conclusion with the main characters’ arc coming to a close.

Who does Violet Evergarden end up with?

In the film adaptation, Violet Evergarden wound up with Gilbert. However, he is supposedly murdered in anime series. The anime’s final moments, however, gave a hint that he might be alive.

Has Gilbert made an appearance in the Violet Evergarden film?

The original series is preceded by two Violet Evergarden films, which are considered spin-offs. There is no indication in the film that Gilbert is alive or dead.

Final Words

It’s going to be a strange day for people who love Gilbert and the rest of the crew, but I feel that if Violet Evergarden Season 2 ever comes about, then Gilbert’s death will not be necessary. It’s like the relationship between Gendo and Rei in Neon Genesis Evangelion.

It appeared to be in excellent condition when viewed from the outside. However, in truth, Rei always requires Gendo’s authorization to continue operating. As a result, he has no will of his own.

Rei’s personalities develop throughout Evangelion & End of Evangelion until she disregards Gendo’s commands at the end. As a result, he forms his own willpower. That’s all for now. I’ll keep you up to date on anything that’s going on in Violet Evergarden Season 2.

