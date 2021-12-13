How to Match Your Tie to Your Outfit

Are you sure you’re matching the correct tie to your outfit?

There are few looks more professional and sophisticated for men than wearing a suit, but just as important as choosing a suit are the accessories you match with it. The tie you choose can make or break your entire outfit, so it’s important to learn how to choose the right tie to match.

Here is our no-nonsense guide to choosing the right tie to match any outfit. Learn these easy style rules and you’ll always know how to choose the perfect tie for the outfit you’re wearing.

Choosing the right color

Let’s start off easy: the color. When it comes to choosing the color of your tie the possibilities are endless. The first rule to know about is that your tie should generally be a lighter color than the shirt you’re wearing. This is so that the tie stands out and offers a bold pop of color… what’s the point in wearing a tie if no one will see it?

Choosing the right pattern

It can be hard enough to choose the right color, now you’ll have to think about the pattern too. There are a few general tricks that can help you out. The first is the bigger the pattern, the bolder the look. If you want something subtle and sophisticated, choose a small print. If you want your tie to make a statement, go for something bold like a wide stripe.

Make sure you stick to the rule of 2 to avoid pattern overload. This means you can wear two patterns between your tie, shirt, and suit but never all 3 at the same time. You’ll risk your outfit looking too busy and clashing.

Choosing the right width

Another important factor to consider is the width of your tie. Thankfully, there’s only one easy rule to remember! The more slim fitting and tightly tailored your suit is, the skinnier your tie should be. If you enjoy your suits tailored wide then choose a wider tie as well. Otherwise, you risk your tie getting lost in your outfit.

As for length, there’s another golden rule to follow. Make sure that your tie is never longer than your belt line. It’s considered a serious fashion faux pas that looks unprofessional.

Choosing the right fabric

Choosing the right fabric for your tie is all about the occasion. Silk ties are considered to be the most professional and should be matched with business suits. If your suit is linen and the occasion casual, feel free to try a less formal style such as cotton or knitted tie.

Choosing the right knot

Most men use only one tie knot their entire lives and that means they’re missing out on a fun way to show off some personality. The only rule is that some knots are considered more casual than others. Make sure you find out the formality of the knot you choose before wearing it.

If you need some help learning how to tie different knots, check out this handy step-by-step guide to some fancy knots, including pictures. You can even get the chart in poster size so that you can keep it for reference.