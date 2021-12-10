Log Horizon Season 3: Possible Release Date & Confirmation!

Log Horizon is an anime television series based on the novel and manga series of the same name by Mamare Touno. It’s a Japanese anime program produced by Mamare Touno.

Satelight produced the legendary novel’s anime adaption. The first season aired from October 5, 2013, to March 22, 2014, for 24 episodes.

Studio Deen produced the second season of Log Horizon, which aired from October 4, 2014, to March 28, 2015, for 25 episodes.

Log Horizon quickly grew in popularity after its debut, and by the conclusion of season 2, it had become one of Japan’s most popular anime series. The show has concluded, but why? These reports only added to the confusion.

Fans were concerned about the future of Log Horizon Season 3. Studio Deen has now announced the release of season 3, which will be comprised of 12 episodes. The precise release date may be discovered in the next section.

Arc will be updated every episode this season:

The anime business has had the worst year in history in 2020. Many anime series are shelved or canceled due to a lack of funding. The third season of Log Horizon is expected to debut in December 2020.

Like the preceding two seasons, Log Horizon will be available in October 2020. However, because of the coronavirus epidemic, production has been halted. As a result, the release has been delayed to 2021.

The only good news out of all this bad information is that Studio Deen has confirmed the forthcoming season of Log Horizon anime’s release.

The next season of Log Horizon will premiere on January 13, 2021. It is named for the 12th novel volume, in which the Round Table was destroyed.

Many ups and downs occurred in Log Horizon Season 3 before the COVID-19 epidemic began. It was previously delayed owing to a source material shortage or the author Mamare Touno being accused of tax evasion in 2015. These are some of the reasons for the third season’s delay to 2021.

It’s anticipated that The Plan will continue, and the next season of Log Horizon would pick up where the previous one left off. Let me refresh your memory if you don’t recall. In season 2, we saw Shiroe fight off his dread of living on Critters. As for the promise, we may see some new monsters appear and play a significant role in the storyline of season 3. The explanation for this is that we have established a direct connection between the three worlds and that, as a result of this, both the Geldarion and Zandarian nations seem to be involved. The final arc may also detail Tenwazavai’s invasion and how it was prevented by the action taken by our heroes in the previous two.

In Log Horizon Season 3, a chasm between the east and the empires is possible. The presence of aggressive, unhappy individuals may cause a major problem in the area of Akiba. As a result, restoring peacefulness to Akiba may be an important component of the Plot.

Log Horizon Season 3 Trailer;

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best gaming series, Log Horizon or Sao?

In terms of entertainment, Log Horizon is far superior than Sword Art Online.

Is there a Log Horizon Netflix page?

A- Netflix does not have the Log Horizon anime series.

Is Log Horizon available on Funimation?

Yes, you can watch Log Horizon on Funimation. In reality, Log Horizon Season 3 will be made available on the streaming site immediately.

You don’t have to worry about Log Horizon ending anytime soon!

What is the best site to watch all of Log Horizon’s episodes? Is there another online service that you recommend I try but haven’t mentioned yet?

Anyway, Crunchyroll had both seasons at one point, but they’ve now removed season 1 from their streaming. So, as of now, you may stream Log Horizon Season 1 and Season 2 on animelab.com.

Final Thoughts

So, I’ll update this article as soon as we hear anything. That’s all for now. What are your expectations for Log Horizon Season 3? We’ll see if the predictions and theories shared by our readers match up with reality. I’d be delighted to inspect them for you.

