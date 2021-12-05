Vikings Season 6: Summary Of Last Episode & More

In our article, we will provide you the information about Vikings season 6 about the cast and storyline of the 20th episode of the sixth installment was the last and episode of the show. Here we have given you a summary of the final episode. So stick with us till the end of the article.

Vikings Season 6

This season is the last part of the series, this show is based on a historical drama released on December 4, 2019, the show is available in History. The series follows the story of the legendary Vikings captain Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons.

The final season of Vikings consists of 20 episodes, which are divided into two parts each half consists of 10 episodes released on December 30, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria, and on History in Canada.

Vikings Season 6 Cast

Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha, a shield-maiden

Alexander Ludwig as King Bjorn Ironside

Nathan O’Toole portrays a young Bjorn Ironside

Alex Høgh Andersen is King Ivar the Boneless

Marco Ilsø as Hvitserk

Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe

Danila Kozlovsky as Prince Oleg the Prophet

John Kavanagh as The Seer,

Peter Franzén as King Harald Finehair

Eric Johnson as King Erik

Georgia Hirst as Torvi

Ragga Ragnars as Queen Gunnhild

Ray Stevenson as Othere

Gustaf Skarsgård as Floki

Jasper Pääkkönen as Halfdan the Black

Vikings Season 6 Episode 20 Summary

As a result of being perplexed by the Icelandic colony, Floki informs Ubbe and Torvi about his journey to the new area from Iceland. Ivar and Alfred wrangle in England, but Alfred will not agree to Ivar’s terms because they are too harsh.

Naad enters a home in pursuit of wealth, and when Pekitaulet’s youngster We’jitu tries to stop him, Naad shoots and kills him. Naad is apprehended by the townspeople, and Ubbe swears to resist him. Even though Ubbe originally intended to cut the neck of a blood bird, he ultimately decides that, given the circumstances, it is best to instantly slit Naad’s throat. The Norwegian military forces, which are now under Ivar’s sway, launch an all-out attack on the English in a violent battle. Ivar’s health is deteriorating at an alarmingly rapid pace. When Hvitserk is hurt, Ivar instructs him to stay down.

After broadcasting for what seems like an eternity, this second has been inspired by the previous one. Ivar – accepting the fact that he currently has a place in Valhalla — willingly lets an English officer cut him to the bone, bringing the conflict to a halt. As Hvitserk grieves and covers Ivar, the Norwegians return to their homeland.

Hvitserk accepts Alfred’s invitation to join him in the imperial estate; as a result, he is adopted by Alfred and given the Christian name Athelstan, which he accepts. When Ingrid learns of the deaths of Harald and Ivar at Kattegat, she immediately takes complete rule over Norway as Queen of the realm.

The series comes to a finale with Ubbe and Floki examining the beach, with Floki advising Ubbe to forget about the past. After learning that Floki would die away soon, Ubbe inquires, “Is that the end?” The two of them remain silent as they watch the sunset behind the mountains.

I hope this article is worth reading for you, do share your views about our post if you have any questions you can ask us in our comment section.