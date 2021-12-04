Magical Warfare 2: Possible Release Date & Web Series Latest Update

‘Magical Warfare,’ as the title suggests, is an anime series with magical undertones, comparable to shows like ‘Little Witch Academia.’ The finest part is that it employs a highly stylized animation style and includes enough twists and turns to keep you entertained. Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s renewal status if you’re wondering when the second season will air.

When will the second season of Magical Warfare premiere?

We also know that the first season of Magical Warfare, which aired on January 14, 2020, and concluded on March 28, 2020. You can watch these seasons on HiDive, VRV, and Crunchyroll right now.

The series, on the other hand, was well-received by both fans and critics. Despite the fact that it was created by one of the world’s most famous studios, Madhouse Studio, it failed to wow everyone. This was the subject of a great deal of controversy as well.

The series might be canceled after seeing the bad reviews.

At this time, there is no confirmation of its release or cancellation. Don’t be discouraged. Let’s hold out hope for the best. We’ll keep you informed if anything changes.

What caused Magical Welfare Season 1 to receive so much criticism?

In season 1, we saw Takeshi Nanase, a high school student, discover that he was ignorant of the world he lived in. He met an unconscious girl one day as he was heading to kendo practice, and he chose to assist her. When the girl awoke, she turned him into a magician.

Takeshi met another young boy, and they both enrolled themselves at the magical school. He also learned to control his abilities and live in harmony with ordinary human beings.

The Others, or Ghost Trailers, were an evil society that sought to destroy humanity by utilizing their paranormal talents. In order to stop Takeshi and his pals from committing crimes, the police fought them.

Even, many individuals were confused by the conclusion of season 1, which was a major blow.

There are a number of narratives that have caused confusion among the audience, and you must get educated from here.

What could the sequel to Magical Warfare be about?

A fantastic bomb blast occurred at the conclusion of the sequence, revealing 16 years in a single leap. What has changed in the last 16 years? Is Kurmi dead? Why is Geeko welcomed into the magical school and what is going on there.

Hopefully, if ever produced, the second season of Magical Warfare will provide us with the answers to these questions.

What is the cast of Magical Warfare 2?

If season 2 ever comes, we’ll see Takeshi Nanase, Mui Alaba, Momoka Shij, and Isoshima again.

We have no idea what the Kurumi will look like in the new season since Geeko killed her to preserve her love of life, Takeshi Nanase’s.

However, we’re hoping she’ll return in the upcoming season since her death wasn’t confirmed in the previous one. Other characters may also be seen, such as Makoto Hitoji, Takeshi Nanase, Nanami Hyodo, Pops, Gekko Nanase, Hotaru Kumagai, Tsuganashi Aiba, and Takao Origami. The producers may also add some new characters.

What is the IMDB rating of Magical Warfare 1?

Magical Warfare, unfortunately, failed to win over many people. However, it has a 6.2 rating on Amazon, which is below average.

Is there a trailer for Magical Warfare 2?

As of yet, the series hasn’t been renewed for a second season, so there’s no discussion about the trailer. When you look for the genuine trailer of Magical Warfare 2 on YouTube, however, you’ll come across fakes and hoaxes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can we see Magical Warfare?

It is now available on Hulu and HiDive, where it may be streamed for free. The second season of the anime, which is entitled “Grimgar, Vanadis,” will premiere on January 8. Crunchyroll users in North America can watch it with English subtitles and Japanese audio while Netflix users in Canada may watch it in both French and English. The whole series is also available for streaming on Netflix Instant.

Is there a chance of the second season of Magical Warfare?

Season 2 is most likely to happen only if the positive element of season 1 can be recreated. There’s no incentive to produce season 2 after season 1 was a failure.

Final Verdict

It’s a light novel series where you can watch if you enjoy watching adventure and magic. It has spectacular visual effects and solid production. However, the tale contains holes. The plot is based on popular tales about childhood. Continue watching, and if you’re a critic or admirer of the series, tell me.

