The Raid 3: Possible Release Date & Renewal Status of This Indonesian Movie!

The Raid 3- An overview for you

The Raid is an Indonesian action film. Gareth Evans created, produced, and directed the film.

The first film, which was released on September 8th, 2011 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), was titled Mercy.

Second, it was released in Indonesia on March 23, 2012, and later in the United States on August 14, 2012, in DVD format.

The plot of the film revolves around a gentry society that has been chosen to attack a high-rise building. A ruthless drug lord runs the business. It was in the slums of Jakarta, which is why it was chosen. Rama (Iko Uwais) is one of the team’s new recruits. He’s a novice.

Is the third part of The Raid ever going to be made?

Redemption was released on September 8, 2011. Berandal arrived in Philippine cinemas on March 27th, 2014. Gareth Evans, the director of The Raid III, has stated that it will be completed soon after the release of The Raid 2.

Unfortunately, it appears that Evans has lost interest in this series’ sequel, having been seven years since the release of The Raid 2.

We doubt the third film would be produced without Evans’ supervision.

There’s a good chance that another filmmaker will produce the third part of the film. Otherwise, there will be no more parts of the series.

The Raid 3: Cast

Despite the fact that there’s less chance of a sequel, fans want to know about the main characters in the series if it gets renewed. We can’t say too much about the series, to be honest. Because the cast members have not been identified by the producers.

For you, we’ve compiled a list of the stars who appeared in Raid seasons 1 and 2 below. Visit it now.

Three years after the events of The Raid 2, Rama (Iko Uwais) is again back with his unit in an operation. Iko Uwais as Lila (Lila was one of the rookie members of the special forces unit who was assigned to attack Tama’s

Jaka (the Sergeant who directs Rama’s unit into the attack) is played by actor Julian Cheung in this version.

The film is set in the future and follows a group of soldiers, led by Andi (Raffa Fernandez), who are searching for survivors on Earth after an unknown catastrophe has destroyed the planet. Tama (Yayan Ruhian) is a soldier looking to get out from underneath his father’s shadow and establish himself as a hero, while

Kym Sims as Zai (a young woman who is the manager of a library) and Ryan Hoge as Wee Sing (a mean drug dealer who runs the building) are two of the most notable stars in this episode.

Donny Alamsyah as Andi (Andi is Tama’s counselor and Rama’s elder brother), for example,

Lieutenant Wahyu (the Lieutenant who planned the expedition to capture Tama) is played by Enrico Lontra.

Yang Darmawan as Gofar (he’s a resident of the apartment building who looks after his invalid wife)

As Bowo, she plays the part of Tegar Satyrs (a short-tempered member of the team who is injured saving one of his teammates).

Godfred was treated more favorably by the producers, who had reduced his role to that of a minor accomplice in Michelle’s plot. As Leader of the Michelle gang, Alfred Godfred smashes police cars with baseball bats and kills cops.

Eka Rahmadia plays Dagu, a skilled combatant who protects Wahyu (a child).

Haraldur Henky Solaiman played Rama’s father.

The wife of Fikka Effendi is Rama’s, according to the tale.

The Raid 3 – Story Plot

The Raid 2’s director, Gareth Evans, said in a statement that the third part would begin “just before” the end of the second.

However, in late 2018, Evans stated that The Raid 3 would begin 15 minutes before the conclusion of The Raid 2.

The sequel to Yakuza, entitled Yakuza Kiwami 2, will pick up where the original story left off when Goto orders a full war. Following the conflict and returning to the film’s lean and heavy combat style.

What’s the current position of The Raid?

The Raid was well regarded by critics and audiences, with three out of five stars from Common Sense Media, an 87 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 7.6 rating on IMDb.

Where can I watch The Raid?

If you haven’t binge-watched the season or episodes, this section is sure to pique your curiosity. Take a look around to find out where you can binge-watch this fantastic series.

The Raid is now on Netflix, where you may watch it or purchase or rent it from Apple iTunes and Amazon.

