Horimiya Season 2: Possible Release Date & All Latest Updates!

The release date for the second season of Horimiya has been announced! It will be airing on April 6th, 2017. We can’t wait to see what happens next and we hope you’re as excited as we are! Stay tuned for more updates about the release date and other latest news that’s worth knowing.

What’s the most recent update for What is a Similimum? The second season of Horimiya is currently being aired. What has been the last broadcast date? What is the director’s decision? Are they ready to entertain you again?

Here are all of the information you need to know.

Horimiya Season 2:

It is based on the light novel of the same name by Yurie Kamisaka. It began airing in Japan in January 2021 and was initially licensed for an English-language release by Funimation Entertainment. The anime’s title, Horimiya, comes from an expression meaning “our love” or “our sweetheart.” The animated series is based on a web manga created and illustrated by Hiroki Adachi, who called it “Hero.” It originally debuted on the writer’s website from 2007 to 2011.

Daisuke Hagiwara was inspired by the narrative and turned it into a wildly popular manga series known as ‘Horimiya,’ which had been produced in anime form by Monthly GFantasy.

The saga follows Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura’s relationship. Kanae’s father, Kenji Hori, is a kind, caring person who loves nature. Kanae looks up to her immensely and hopes to be just like her when she grows up. Kenna Hori is the oldest of three daughters who are both high school students. Her friends call her “Gals” for short because They begin by forming a close personal friendship before progressing to sharing confidences with one another.

Is it true that Season 2 of Mongatari will be coming out?

Mostly Anime is based on the existing material, so most of you are already aware that the first season of ‘Horimiya’ comprises the whole story arc of the manga series ‘Hero,’ which has a total of 122 chapters.

With a good conclusion and no strings attached, the series comes to a close with the graduation of the couples and they’re happily ever after. It appears that there will be no second season for ‘Horimiya.’

As there have been no formal announcements from the producers, we may reasonably infer that the show will be shorter than 122 chapters.

There’s a good chance that the final episodes of Horimiya will air in Season 2. We will have to wait till the producers declare it.

Voice Cast of Horimiya Season 2

The voice cast will not change in the second season of Horimiya, according to the statistics.

Izumi Miyamura is played by Alejandro Saab (Kyoko’s Boyfriend).

Anairis Quinones voices Yuki Yoshikawa, Kyoko’s closest friend.

Zeno Robinson voiced Toru Ishikawa (Toru is a fan of Kyoko)

Kakeru Sengoku is voiced by Belsheber Rusape, who plays the president of the student council and Kyoko’a childhood friend (Kyoko’s childhood friend).

Remi Ayasaki is a student council member and, as such, she’s the one who voices him. (Jalitza Delgado, a member of the school council)

Celeste Perez played Sakura Kono (a member of the student council and has a crush on Toru), while Natsume Hado voiced by Shioli Kutsuna (a member of the student council who has a crush on Toru) acted as Toru Sugihara.

Shu Iura is a character on “Izumi Deyn” played by Y. Chang (Kyoko and Izumi’s airhead classmate).

Apphia Yu played the voice of Honoka Sawada, a schoolgirl who has a crush on Kyoko and Izumi’s neighbor.

Llewyn Ramirez played the voice of Shoji, while Shoji was voiced by Koyuki Yanase.

Marissa Lenti voiced Yuriko Hori (Kyoko’s workaholic mother).

Bill Butts played the role of Kyosuke Hori, Kyo’s father (Kyoko’s father).

What’s new in the storyline of Horimiya Season 2?

It’s hard to know what will happen in Horimiya Season 2 without an official statement from the production team, given that the first season of Horimiya covered the whole story of ‘Hero.’

However, the series cut several chapters from the manga. We can reasonably predict that the final installments will be the story of Hori-san’s brother and the future of Kyoko and Izumi, which may conclude with events similar to those in Season 1.

What is the current rank of Horimiya?

Horimiya was well received by fans and critics in its first season, receiving 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb and 8.2 out of 10 on MyAnimeList.net. Both viewers gave Horimiya the same score.

Anime-inspired comedy about a guy named Mitsu who gets his first girlfriend to experience the joy of anime every day. – Noomonenimiya Producers are seeking platforms where they can binge it,

Horimiya is currently streaming on Hulu. You may try out Hulu for free and watch Horimiya with subtitles or English dubbed episodes there.

Official Trailer:

Upshot:

There are prospects that Horimiya Season 2 will return, based on the assumption and taking into account all of the information. We have gone through all of the information with you so that you may have a thorough understanding of it.

