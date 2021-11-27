‘Nanbaka’ Season 3 Release Date: Renewed Or Cancelled?

Nanbaka – The Numbers, is a Japanese manga series that has been turned into a television anime. Sh Futamata is the author and illustrator for the series. The series’ anime adaptation premiered on October 5, 2016, and ran through March 22, 2017.

Nanbaka was a huge hit when it was first published in 2016, owing to the fact that it is mostly characterized as being incredibly humorous, and the entire series is full of hilarious situations. The series has a total of 25 episodes spread across two seasons. The first season premiered on October 5, 2016, followed by the second season in January 2017 and the season finale in April 2017. It’s been three years since the conclusion of the second season aired, and fans are growing eager to learn when a third season will broadcast. Despite the fact that there has been no official word about a third season, speculations regarding one are becoming louder by the day.

When Is The Release Date Of ‘Nanbaka’ Season 3?

The third season has yet to be given an official release date, and it is still unknown whether the programme will be renewed for a third season. Even while fans are hoping for a third season, it is crucial to remember that no official news concerning a third season has been released.

What Is The Plot Of The Series?

The show’s main plot revolves around four males: Jyugo, Uno, Rock, and Nico. They are all receiving jail sentences and have been transferred to Nanbaka, Japan’s most secure prison. Because of the prison’s tight security, it is said that no one has ever been able to escape. In this prison, as in most others in Japan, convicts are divided into small groups and each is assigned a number.

Are There Any Spoilers About The Third Season?

At this time, there are no potential spoilers for the third season. However, it is expected that the third season would consist of 12 episodes. However, nothing has been verified as of yet. As a result, it’s always a good idea to take this information with a grain of salt. However, keep an eye on this area since we’ll provide an update as soon as something formal is revealed.

Is There A Trailer Yet?

We don’t have any trailers for this season. But you can watch the first season’s trailer.

Who Are The Primary Characters Of The Show?

Jyugo- He is of Japanese origin and is noted for his heterochromia. He is also known as prisoner number 1315. Jyugo’s personality is described as upbeat, confident, and cheeky, yet he gets bored easily. He likes rock music and is adept at distinguishing between electronic and mechanical rock. His father was likewise inmate number 610 and was dubbed “The Shame of Nanba Prison” by the public.

Uno- He has long blonde braided hair and is known as prisoner number 1311. He is of British origin. He possesses a phenomenal sense of intuition, which allows him to make bets based on his observational abilities, luck, and intuition. He is known for being friendly and outgoing, yet he can also be rude when necessary. His devotion to Jyugo is likewise quite intense. He despises Hajime, the jail officer who came dangerously near to killing Jyugo.

Rock- Also known as 1369, is a Mohawk-sporting American of African origin. He also has the biggest build among his cellmates and wears long feather earrings. Even though he is impetuous and short-tempered, he likes his pals and is content for the most part.

Nico – Also known as inmate number 1325, is a small effeminate man with green hair who is wrapped all over his right side of the body. He was a drug mule when he was younger and has fled prison several times.

