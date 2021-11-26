Milwaukee Tools Black Friday Deals Are Live With Highest Discount, Get Up to $150 Off

Today only, Home Depot is offering up to $150 off a variety of Milwaukee and RYOBI power tool combo sets as part of its Special Buy of the Day. The 5-tool Milwaukee M12 Combo ($289 delivered) is our top pick. It’s a wonderful time to get a new DIY toolbox because today’s deal saves the full $150. An LED spotlight, a 3/8-inch ratchet, and a Milwaukee M12 drill/driver are included in this set. In addition, the two 3Ah M12 XC batteries will keep your tools operating all day before they need to be recharged. Using 1Ah batteries on the same kit, I’m in love. Head down to see the rest of the offers.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Hot Glue Gun/Crown Stapler: $99 (Reg. $130)

(Reg. $130) Milwaukee M12 Women’s Heated Jacket: $164 (Reg. $199)

(Reg. $199) Milwaukee M12 Men’s Large Heated Jacket: $249 (Reg. $299)

(Reg. $299) Milwaukee 10-, 24-, and 48-inch levels: $129 (Reg. $169)

(Reg. $169) Milwaukee 15-inch Ultimate Jobsite Backpack: $99 (Reg. $135)

Check out our dedicated tools directory for more great bargains. A CRAFTSMAN 6-gallon air compressor bundled with three tools for $199 from $269 has been discovered by our team. With that said, our Black Friday guide is a wonderful resource for further savings.

More on Milwaukee’s 5-tool Combo Kit:

The 2498-25 M12 5-Tool Combo Kit includes the M12 3/8 in. Drill/Driver (2407-20), M12 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (2462-20), M12 Hackzall Recip Saw (2420-20), M12 3/8 in. Ratchet (2457-20) and M12 LED Worklight (49-24-0146). The innovative M12 cordless system provides the power and torque required for professional applications, in a size that reaches the tightest and toughest places.

