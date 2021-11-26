Latest Black Friday 55-inch Tv Deals Are Live— Get the Best Sales for 2021

Alpha News Call Team
We’ve just discovered a shockingly low price on a mid-size 4K TV as the Black Friday TV deals begin to pour in. It’s on sale at Best Buy for just $299.99 (was $549.99), which is a significant saving. The discounted price of this mid-sized 4K HDR TV is an incredible $250.

For Black Friday, this Insignia television set is one of the best deals we’ve seen so far, thanks in part to today’s record-low price. A 55-inch TV with 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities, and an Alexa voice remote for hands-free control costs just $299.99. We expect this to be one of the hottest Black Friday deals this year, so we recommend taking advantage of this fantastic offer while you still have the opportunity.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

  • Get the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV from $1,199.99 at Samsung (Save $400 to $1,500)
  • Get the Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q60A 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa for $697.99 at Amazon (Save $152)
  • Get the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,799.99 at Best Buy (Save $300)
  • Get the TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 55S431 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $358 at Walmart (Save $87)
  • Get the Insignia NS-55F501NA22 55-Inch F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV (2021 Model) for $399.99 (Save $250)
  • Get the Samsung 55-inch Class QLED Q60A 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa for $697.99 (Save $152)
  • Get the Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series QN55Q70AAFXZ 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa built-In (2021 Model) for $847.99 (Save $252)
  • Get the LG OLED C1 Series 55-Inch Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV (2021 model) for $1,296.99 (Save $203)
  • Get the Vizio 55-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in for $428 (Save $71.99)
  • Get the Samsung 55-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $999.99 (Save $200)
  • Get the TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 55S431 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $358 (Save $87)
  • Get the TCL 55-Inch Class 55S435 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $379.99 (Save $140)
  • Get the LG 55-Inch 55NANO75 NanoCell 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV for $599.99 (Save $100)
  • Get the Sony 55-Inch Class KD55X85J 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR for $849.99 (Save $150)
  • Get the Sony 55-inch Class Bravia XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR for $2,798 (Save $201.99)

Hope you liked the deal shared in this article. So please stay tuned with us to get more deals on this Black Friday.

You can check out more related deals.

 

