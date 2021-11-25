Razer Gaming Keyboard Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales 2021

Black Friday starts, we will let you know about our deals. The keyboard listed in this text (Blackwidow Ornata) is priced below but it’s still on sale!

The Razer BlackWidow series of gaming keyboards are available in several different configurations, and all Razer s own mechanical switch designs. You can also purchase the keyboard with Cherry switches. Alongside many backlight options including single color, RGB, and no backlight on the Essential model. Additionally, there is a new model with fewer keys.

The BlackWidow line has a lot of different specifications, so Black Friday sales will depend on the type of keyboard. The X Chroma model had a 40% sale earlier in the year! The Razer Blackwidow Ornata (Stealth Ultimate) has seen a 37% price decrease in one sale, which looks like it was on Prime Day 2021. Therefore, we think there is a good chance of buying the Blackwidow SE for a discounted rate this year. Think of any offers you might have with a retailer and plug the codes into our website’s discount code box.

Related:

The Razer Ornata gaming keyboard features a gel-filled wrist rest. Some gamers do not like the wrist rest but for others, it is comfortable and may improve their performance. Though you should note it is magnetic for easy removal/attachment, the keys are LED-backlit and customizable. With the Chroma versions offering multi-color options.

The entry-level Razer Ornata Expert will likely see the biggest price discounts on Black Friday, with a history of this model showing there could be a lot more than 66% off! Though you may not have as much color choice as the Chroma keyboard, which had its greatest discount of around 33%. The data we gathered makes it seem like Razer Ornata Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals are probable. Any deals we find will be posted at the top of this page!

In addition to the Ornata Chroma, which has illumination and customizable keys with macro support at a mid-level price point, the Cynosa also has backlit keys. The Cynosa lacks the wrist support found on the Ornata. We could see modest discounts of up to 17% off on Black Friday, but there’s no evidence for a Cyber Monday sale. For more details, click over to our analysis at the top of this page.