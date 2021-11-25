Google Pixelbook Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2021

Google Pixelbook Overview

The Pixelbook is a high-end, remarkably small, and light Aluminium laptop from Google. The laptop weighs only approximately 2.2 pounds and has an astonishingly thin profile of just 1mm at its thickest point. The Google Pixelbook runs Chrome OS. It has a touchscreen, 360-degree hinges and it can be used as a tablet.

It is similar in design to other products released by Google last October at its event. Launching the Google suite before Black Friday does not come as any surprise – we are crossing our fingers for some deals!

Plus, the Pixelbook includes a stylus developed exclusively for Wacom which allows you to draw circles around images and Google Assistant will automatically search the web for relevant information.

Google Pixelbook Specs

The Pixelbook is available in 3 models, offering different processing abilities and storage options. For a full look at the specs for each model, see below:

Google Pixelbook Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

The Google Pixelbook is available at the Google Store for a reasonable price considering the cost of some smartphones in 2018. However, it does come at the higher end as compared to other Chromebooks in recent years. We are hoping to see the price come down, and we will have our eyes out for deals as we approach November.

