Google Pixel Buds Release & Summary

Google Pixel Buds are Google’s part of the new hardware products released at the October 4th, 2017 event and seem to be Google’s answer to Apple’s Earpods.

MOD: Rewrite – Took out “Google” as unnecessary in a sentence It is possible for there to be Google Pixel Buds Black Friday deals because the next generation of hardware will be released so close to the Holiday Season. Unfortunately, we do not currently have a purchase date!

Black Friday Deal

Google Earbuds USB-C Wired Digital Headset Type-C for Pixel Phones – Microphone and Volume Control – Check Deal Here

Google Pixel Buds Overview

The Google Pixel Buds are a sleek and efficient stopgap between your smartphone and earbuds.

For many people, the best aspect of Google Pixel buds is their integration with Google Assistant. Hold down the right earbud to ask for help. For example, you can ask to play a particular song over and over again, or ask for directions.

You can also lookup things on the Internet using Google Pixel Buds, as they have an integrated translation experience. This works by connecting with Google Translate’s machine learning power and cloud-based AI technology, allowing you to have in synchronous

Google Pixel Buds are a great option for on-the-go people who can’t get access to power outlets with their phones. It has up to 5 hours of battery life and a case that holds multiple charges, so it’s perfect for business trips and travel.

Read More: Black Friday Yeti Sales Are Live Now, Get the Best Deal Here Now

Deals on Google Pixel Buds Black Friday 2021 & Cyber Monday 2021

The Pixel Buds are available right now in three colors. Clearly white, Kinda blue and just black. They’re available on the Google Store for pre-order but it might be worth waiting for Google Pixel Buds Black Friday deals to see if there are any discounts. The popularity of Google’s Pixel Buds means that demand will push available stocks to sell out by Cyber Monday.

Read More: Google Pixelbook Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2021