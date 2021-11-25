Black Friday Tv Deals Are Live Now, Check Out the Best Sales to Shop Right Now

There are a lot of places to buy TVs on Black Friday, and a lot of them are giving substantial discounts.

With Black Friday just a few days away, the holiday shopping season has officially begun. Customers may want to take advantage of Black Friday offers before they sell out due to the ongoing supply chain challenges in the global economy. Popular products are on sale at major shops including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

TVs fly off the shelves on Black Friday: From November 2019 to October 2020, TVs and smart TVs were the second and third most-searched-for Black Friday products, according to market intelligence firm Statista and software developer Semrush. Over 300,000 Black Friday searches were made for TVs and smart TVs combined.

For the greatest Black Friday TV bargains, we aggregated offers and deals from prominent stores and developed a list of customers’ favorite brands. In order to ensure that the discounts were of the highest quality, we employed price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Black Friday 2021: TV sales from Amazon, Best Buy, and more

For this year’s Black Friday, we analyzed our previous coverage and the interests of our select readers. Some offers are better than others, but not all of them are going to be the finest deals available at any one time.

Amazon : Up to 35 percent off select Samsung QLED TVs, up to 30 percent off select Samsung lifestyle TVs, up to 30 percent off select Samsung UHD TVs, up to 28 percent off select LG C1 Series 4K OLED smart TVs

: Up to select Samsung QLED TVs, up to select Samsung lifestyle TVs, up to select Samsung UHD TVs, up to select LG C1 Series 4K OLED smart TVs Best Buy : Save up to $1,000 on select LG, Samsung and Sony TVs, save up to $700 on select big-screen TVs

: Save up to on select LG, Samsung and Sony TVs, save up to on select big-screen TVs BJs : Save up to $1,000 on select TVs

: Save up to on select TVs Target : Up to 30 percent off select TVs

: Up to select TVs Walmart: Save on select TVs from Samsung, Vizio, and more

Black Friday 2021: TV deals on Samsung, LG, Vizio, and more

Prior coverage, reader interest, and expert advice were all taken into account to find the greatest bargains for you. Checking prices against price trackers like Honey, we ensured you’d be receiving a good bargain.

Insignia 55-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from nearly 700 reviews on Best Buy

This 55-inch Smart TV from Insignia uses the Fire TV platform, where you can run your streaming apps and receive assistance from Amazon Alexa, according to the brand. It has 4K UHD resolution and comes with three months of free Apple TV+ for new subscribers. It also comes with Best Buy’s price-match guarantee.

55-Inch Class F30 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV from Insignia

According to Honey, it has the lowest price since July.

Best Buy has a 4.6-star rating from more than 700 reviews.

According to Insignia, the Fire TV platform powers this 55-inch smart TV, so you can utilize your favorite streaming apps and get help from Amazon Alexa. You get three months of Apple TV+ for free if you’re a new member of the service. Best Buy’s price match guarantee is also included.

Related:

To get more deals to stay tuned with Alphanewscall.com.