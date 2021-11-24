Top 4 Best Online Casinos in India

It’s little wonder that in recent years online gambling has taken India by storm. The country not only has a natural affinity with sports and gaming, but it’s also home to a very young population who are eager to play at online casinos. Big brand casinos that are well established in Europe are now available to players in India, much to the delight of the younger tech-savvy generation with plenty of disposable income to spend. With so many casinos to choose from finding the best ones to play at can seem daunting so it’s vital to check out all of the best options before signing up.

The Best No Deposit Casinos in India

When shopping around for the best no deposit deals at Indian online casinos there are plenty of trustworthy and knowledgeable sites to guide you. To make the selection easier, a bonus finder site, NoDepositDaddy has compiled a huge list of no deposit online casinos that have nice offers. No deposit bonuses are a super way of getting to try out a casino for free and are often awarded as a cash chip or in the form of a number of free spins.

Of course, the discerning Indian player wants more than a generous bonus when choosing their ideal casino and most bettors look for the following before signing up:

Bonuses with realistic wagering requirements

Casinos that accept rupees

Banking options that accept payment methods such as UPI or RuPay

Casinos that offer traditional games such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar

A wide variety of other table games and slots

Sportsbooks with good odds on cricket and football betting

Licensed and regulated casinos which are safe and secure

The following top 4 casinos not only tick all the right boxes but also add much more to your overall online casino experience. Currently, online gambling laws in India are ambiguous so before you register at any online casino double-check that online gambling is legal in your state.

LeoVegas Casino

LeoVegas is a Swedish company founded in 2012 that has recently become accessible to players in India. The casino, which works best on mobile devices, is very Indian-customer friendly and offers new players up to ₹80,000 in bonuses after depositing. LeoVegas has games such as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar as well as a host of other live table games including Blackjack and Roulette. If you enjoy slots, then you’ll have 100s to choose from, all provided by the best-known software developers – so why not try a few spins on Maga Moolah, Ted or Book of Dead?

The casino platform also has a sportsbook where you will find the fairest betting odds on the nation’s favorite sports including cricket football, tennis, horse racing, rugby and horse racing. The casino accepts rupees, and UPI, debit cards, Skrill, and Neteller are among the most popular payment methods on offer.

Spin Casino

Founded in 2017, Spin Casino is one of the newer online casinos to become popular with Indian bettors. The casino awards new players with bonuses of up to a massive ₹100,000 across their first 3 deposits. The casino supports a huge variety of slots powered by Microgaming and NetEnt, among others. There’s just loads of fun to be had at the Live Casino playing games like Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Teen Patti, Crazy Time, or Monopoly – all powered by Evolution.

Spin Casino’s sportsbook offers newbies a match bonus of up to ₹20,000 and once settled in you can bet on all the popular sports be it golf, cricket rugby, or boxing. Rupees are accepted in the banking section where Visa, Mastercard, Paysafe, Skrill, and Neteller are all supported.

Genesis Casino

Based in Malta, Genesis Casino was launched in 2018 and tempts new players from India with a generous ₹30,000 welcome bonus plus 20 free spins. The casino is suitable for both desktop and mobile use and is packed with an absolute multitude of slots from providers such as NetEnt, Play’nGo, Skywind Group, Microgaming, Yggdrasil, and Pragmatic Play. But this space-themed casino is not all about slots – there is also a huge offering of table games to boot, including Live Casino games powered by Evolution. Among the top slot and table game choices in India are the Mega Moola jackpot slot, Immortal Romance, Teen Patti, and Andar Bahar.

The banking section at Genesis is also very aware of Indian players’ needs and not only accepts rupees but also supports UPI, ecoPayz, debit cards, Neteller, and Skrill.

JackpotCity Casino

Established as far back as 1998, JackpotCity is a Microgaming-powered site that is now accessible to players from India, who can benefit from up to ₹1600,000 in bonuses when they make their first 4 deposits. The casino has an ample library of slot games such as Jungle Jim, Jane Blonde, Avalon, and Mega Moolah. There is also a selection of video poker on hand, and all your table games needs are catered for either – live or automated. Top live games include Blackjack, 3 Card Poker, Roulette, and Baccarat.

The casino can be accessed via desktop and it also supports a mobile app. JackpotCity is rupee-friendly and accepted payment methods include Astropay, Skrill, Neteller, debit cards, eCheck, and ecoPayz.

All the featured casinos are licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority ensuring that they are safe and reliable. That said, make sure to always read the casino’s rules and the terms and conditions of any bonus offer before you commit to depositing.