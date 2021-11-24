Early Black Friday TV Deals With Huge Discount You Can’t Miss in 2021

This year, Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Amazon offered early Black Friday deals. TVs from the likes of Hisense, Sony, and Samsung are, of course, one of the most discounted items available at any retailer.

If you don’t have time to search for the best deals from top brands on multiple websites, we’ve done the legwork for you.

Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV Omni Series ($409.99, originally $559.99; amazon.com)

There is a new Fire TV Omni model from Amazon that looks fantastic. You’ll be able to enjoy the same experience with a set-top box or a streaming stick if you buy an Omni TV, which runs the same operating system as Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices (Fire TV OS). There is a 4K resolution in each model, as well as HDR10, Dolby Digital Plus, and hands-free Alexa interactions.

Best Hisense TV deals

Hisense 55-Inch U7G QLED TV ($649.99, originally $849.99; amazon.com)

The Hisense TV U7G, which is currently $649 on Amazon, is on the higher end of the company’s product line. Google’s Android TV platform powers the U7G, which features a Quantum Dot QLED display. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Gaming enthusiasts will be delighted by its 120Hz display.

Best Samsung TV deals Samsung 43-Inch The Frame ($797.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com) In terms of design, Samsung’s The Frame is a standout. If you buy the matching frame borders (which are sold separately), you can make The Frame look like a piece of art on your wall instead of just a black screen. The 43-inch model is on sale for more than $200, but it still functions like a Samsung QLED television. Best Sony TV deals Sony 50-Inch X80J ($598, originally $699.99; amazon.com) Sony’s televisions are known for their sharp, rich, and clear picture quality. If you’re in the market for a high-quality TV with an easy-to-use Google TV interface, look no further. On sale are the 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inch versions. Sony 75-Inch X90J ($1,598, originally $2,099.99; amazon.com) Among the most important facts about the X90J is that it uses the same processor as our favourite luxury TV, the Sony A90J. In contrast, the X90J’s bezels are a little thinner, allowing you to focus on the picture quality. HDR and Dolby Vision are supported, as well as a Google TV smart interface, for a stunning picture. Sony 65-Inch A80J ($1,798, originally $2,198; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a high-quality OLED display at an affordable price, look no further than Sony’s entry-level model. The bezels are dramatically reduced thanks to the device’s ultra-slim design. Like the rest of Sony’s 2021 TV lineup, this model includes a Google TV smart interface.

Best TCL TV deals

TCL 65-Inch 6-Series TV ($898, originally $1,499; amazon.com)

It is our top pick for a television, thanks to a QLED and Mini LED panel that provides exceptional picture quality. As a bonus, it’s running the Roku smart interface, which is easy to use, and includes a number of popular services, such as Netflix and Hulu. 75-inch and 55-inch models also offer savings.

Best Vizio TV deals

Vizio 55-Inch V-Series ($428, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

The Vizio V-Series, the newer version of our top budget TV pick, has better picture quality, a more advanced processor, and access to the most popular streaming services. Despite the fact that it isn’t the fastest TV on the market, the content looks good and it supports Dolby Vision standards.

