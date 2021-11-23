Cursed Season 2: Possible Release Date & Renewal Status!

Netflix’s cursed, based on the Arthurian legend of the sword Excalibur, premiered in July of 2020. Fans from all over the world reacted positively to the show. When “Cursed” first aired on Netflix, it was the month’s most popular online series.

The plot focuses on “Nimue,” a little girl with the power to manipulate the plants in her environment. As a result, she was labeled as a witch in society. Her destiny is to become the lake’s, sad lady. Arthur, a teenage mercenary, joins her in her fight against the red paladin.

Her goal revolves around delivering the sword Excalibur. We witness “Nimue’s” character develop as she exhibits acts of heroism and bravery throughout her adventure.

Although this Arthurian legend is based on the actual Arthurian legend, it is only a theory.

Cursed stars Katherine Langford as “Nimue” in the major role. Devon Turell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgard (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk Lancelot), Sebastian Armesto(King Uther), Lily Newmark (Pym), Peter Mullan (Father Carden), Shalom Brune-Franklim (sister Igraine), Bella Dayne (red spear), Matt Stokoe (Matt Stokoe) (Green knight).

Must Read:

Cursed Season 2 Release Date:

In early 2022, we can look forward to the second season of Cursed. In addition to Cursed’s first season, which premiered on Netflix on July 17th, 2020, the second season of Cursed will be available on the same date.

Zetna Fuentes, Daniel Nettheim, Jon East, and Sarah O’Gorman directed Cursed Season 1. This season has ten episodes, including Nimue (cursed), Alone (The Red Lake), Festa and Moreii (Bring Us in Good Ale), The Key Queen (Poisons), and the Sacrifice (Nimue, Cursed).

Even if there are ten episodes in the second season of Cursed, each episode may have a different and unique title as Season 1.

Cursed Season 2 Cast:

Katherine Langford as Nimue

Gustaf Skarsgard as Merlin

Devon Terrell as Arthur

Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk – Lancelot

Sebastian Armesto as King Uther

Peter Mullan as Father Carden

Lily Newmark as Pym

Shalom Brune – Franklin as Sister Igraine – Morgana

Matt Stokoe as the Green Knight – Gawain

Bella Dayne as Red Spear

About Cursed Season 2

After the first season’s success, people all around the world are anxiously anticipating the second season’s release. However, there has been no formal confirmation from the production team that season 2 has begun filming or would begin filming soon.

Accordingly, there has been no word that the show has been canceled, thus it is likely that the show will air on Netflix in the next 2 to 3 years.

In an interview with the program’s actress, Katherine Langford remarked, “Season 1 was only the beginning of the huge adventure that will be followed in the second season of the show.”

Trailer of cursed season 2:

stay tuned for more updates with alphanewscall!